Romero and Morrell Join Mastodon Men’s Soccer Program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Juan Romero (El Paso, Texas / Parkland HS / Western Texas CC) and Luke Morrell (Plainwell, Mich. / Plainwell HS / Michigan State) have joined the Purdue Fort Wayne men’s soccer program, head coach Stephen Gorton announced on Monday (Jan. 9).

“We are very excited to add Juan and Luke at the semester,” Gorton said. “Both players come with experience and individual Accolades at the Collegiate level. The maturity of both individuals was so important to us as we continue to build something special here at Purdue Fort Wayne.”

Romero (6’2″, midfielder) was the NJCAA Region V Player of the Year at Western Texas Community College in 2022. He started 20-of-21 games in his career at Western Texas College and was a team Captain at Parkland for three seasons. He was an all-conference selection in 2019 and 2020.

“Juan has been to a national tournament at the Junior College level and was Player of the Year this past year in his region,” Gorton added.

Morrell (6’2″, defender) joins the ‘Dons as a grad transfer from Michigan State. In the spring season of 2020-21, he played in 11 games with nine starts. He had a goal at Indiana. In 2021 he played in seven games with six starts and a goal against Tulsa. Prior to Michigan State, he played at Oakland for a pair of seasons. In 2019 he was an All-Horizon League Second Team pick on defense, leading the Golden Grizzlies to five shutouts. In 2018 he was a Horizon League All-Freshman Team selection after starting in 18 games. Morrell earned a Horizon League Offensive Player of the Week Honor after two goals at Cleveland State. Combined in his time at Oakland and Michigan State, he owns nine goals as a defender with 51 career starts.

“Luke has earned a pair of All-Horizon League honors so he has invaluable experience that will help us in all areas on and off the field,” Gorton said.

Both are enrolled at Purdue Fort Wayne and will train with the ‘Dons this spring.



