Rome City overrules plan commission, approves zoning change for former golf course | News Sun

ROME CITY — The Rome City Plan Commission sent a negative recommendation about a proposed zoning change on part of a former golf course, but Town Council members disagreed and approved it Monday evening after hearing about 45 minutes of discussion.

The approval Clears the way for the current owner, Noble Trails Inc., to sell what used to be the northern half of the Limberlost Golf Club to a private owner.

Noble Trails will use the proceeds from the sale of the 39 acres, about $350,000, to further its mission of establishing trails across Noble County.

The change had drummed up opposition from some in the community who didn’t want to see the land sold and developed, but after hearing presentations from Dr. Terry Gaff, president of Noble Trails, and a convincing presentation from an attorney representing the buyers, town council members overruled the plan commission’s recommendation.

Noble Trails has owned the north end of the former golf course since March 2020, when it was donated to the nonprofit trails group from former owner Limberlost Properties LLC.

In 2018, club ownership announced it was closed for the summer season for “retooling,” but the course never reopened. By that summer, the town had filed a tall grass and weeds complaint and were planning to enforce upkeep of the property despite it being out of use.

Noble Trails’ Fishing Line trail runs along the west edge of the property from its start on Lions Drive to the north and drops off on CR 900. The trail then Picks up on the east side of south property of the former golf course and continues on its way southeast to Kendallville.

That south portion of the old Limberlost Golf Club, which includes the former clubhouse building, is not owned by Noble Trails, but was instead sold to private owners in fall 2020.

The zoning change would allow a Buyer to purchase the property and divide it for the construction of two homes.

Concerned citizens raised issues with the potential change, citing fears of a large housing development or airing wishes that the land be made into a public park or nature preserve.

On Monday, Gaff said the group had originally explored ideas of making the land available for public use but neither worked out.

Rome City said it didn’t want the land for a park as the town already has five Parks and doesn’t have the means to keep up a sixth, especially one at 39 acres.

Gaff said he had also reached out recently to ACRES Land Trust, but that they only work with larger plots of land for preserves. Even if ACRES did take it, the property would not be open to the public.

“ACRES Incorporated would not be interested in obtaining a property that was less than 50 acres,” Gaff said. “They were currently closing small properties. … We explored that avenue and came up dry.”

Gaff acknowledged that people might like to see the old golf course in use as public land, but the reality was that it had never been public property and there was no reasonable avenue to make it so. Noble Trails itself does not have the staff or resources to develop and manage a large park or nature preserve, Gaff said.

Following Gaff Monday was Matt Shipman, a Columbia City attorney who was representing the buyers. Shipman started by striking down Rumors and voiced fears about the property.

First, it’s not going to become a huge housing development.

“You already subdivided the property. It’s two parcels. And the way your ordinances work, two houses could go on this 39 acres,” Shipman said. “The fear of a 100-lot subdivision is not on the table. If this were to get passed, two houses could get built on these 39 acres.”

Second, the land is not and has never been public property and there’s been no interest to make that happen from anyone with the means to make that happen.

“There is a difference between something being (zoned) ‘parks and recreation’ because it was a golf course, and a public park. It is not a public park,” Shipman said. “It could be a park if the town wanted it. … It could be a nature preserve if someone like ACRES wanted it, but unfortunately noble trails has not been able to find that person.”

Third, the zoning change and sale would fit with the character of the surrounding area and further Rome City’s recreational and tourism goals as cited in its comprehensive plan by giving Noble Trails funds to further its mission.

“This project is going to help fund the rest of this project to connect Kendallville to Rome City,” Shipman said. “If this doesn’t pass then what happens? It probably doesn’t get sold, Noble Trails is stuck with a property they don’t have the staff to maintain.”

Fourth, the buyers are Rome City Residents who actually live adjacent to the golf course property. They’ll be bound by Rome City’s ordinances to maintain it just like any residential property owner.

“They live right next to where this property is, it’s their back yard,” Shipman said. “If it gets zoned residential, they have to comply with your residential mowing the grass and all those things.”

Finally, Shipman noted that the land was donated to Noble Trails in order to help the nonprofit in its mission, and selling the land furthers that goal.

“This property was for sale forever. Nobody wanted to buy it, unfortunately. The guy who owned it couldn’t find a Buyer and ultimately donated it to Noble Trails because he believed in the mission of Noble Trails,” Shipman said. “Ultimately it will look a lot like it does with a house on it.”

Town council members heard public comments from a few residents in attendance, all four of whom either supported the change or just voiced questions about the location of pathways or maintenance requirements on the property.

Town council members noted that they received numerous emails and phone calls about the proposed zoning change.

Cheryl Clifton said she received 27 emails, 25 of which were in favor and two expressing opposition. She also took 18 phones, most of which were supportive of the zoning change.

Nick Heffner and Kirk Klein noted that they received a similar amount of feedback about the issue.

Klein, who sits on the plan commission, noted that despite the board giving it a negative recommendation at its meeting in October, information from Gaff and Shipman presented Monday made a much clearer and more convincing case.

“It wasn’t presented as clearly as it was tonight,” Klein said of the October plan commission meeting.

Heffner opened the floor for a motion to approve the change over the negative recommendation of the planning commission. Clifton moved and Klein seconded and the council voted unanimously to approve it.

After the vote, Clifton said she decided to approve it because despite some vocal detractors, most people seemed to be comfortable with Noble Trails selling the property.

“The reason I approved is because the majority were in favor of,” Clifton said. “I would like for anybody that knows someone who was opposed to take the time to reassure them that it’s not going to be as bad as they thought or encourage them to help out in some way with other nature areas they have.”

Gaff piped up from the back of the room to note that Noble Trails could always use more Volunteer help, drawing chuckles in the council chamber.

In other business Monday, Rome City also approved a loan with Community State Bank to fund construction of its new street garage. The loan is for $705,592 on a 10-year repayment schedule at an interest rate of 4.57%.