Romano’s passion, commitment push her to succeed

by Peter Huguen



When Abraham Lincoln junior Molly Romano first started playing volleyball when she was six years old, she looked up to the older players in high school and college as role models. Romano now finds herself one of those role models after another successful season.

She finished the season with 816 assists, 147 kills, 62 blocks, 222 digs and 32 aces. Her performance helped the Lynx to a 23-18 record and a regional championship appearance.

She earned a spot on the Class 5A First Team All-State team and now has received another honor, as the Nonpareil is proud to name Romano at the 2022 Council Bluffs Volleyball Player of the Year.

“It’s so exciting,” Romano said about earning the award. “I’m super honored. Out of everybody in the city, it’s a great honor to have and I’m really thrilled.

“… I saw a bunch of older kids playing and I really saw them as my role models. I wanted to play in college just like they did. That was my goal since I was in about the end of middle school.”

People are also reading…

Romano started playing volleyball when she was just six years old. Some of her friends joined a YMCA league, so she decided to join them and immediately found a passion for the sport.

“I just started playing with them and I fell in love with it,” she said. “…The energy about volleyball is the best part of it. Being around my teammates, they feed off my energy and I feed off of their energy so the connections I can make for volleyball are awesome and that’s really why I love it so much.”

Her passion from the sport started from a young age, but it wasn’t until she was playing with her club team in middle school that she realized she had a lot of talent.

One of her coaches moved her from middle blocker to setter and she quickly found her groove.

“Since then I’ve believed in myself that this is what I wanted to do with college,” Romano said.

Romano has already committed to play volleyball at Wayne State after she graduates.

She has been a three-year starter for the Lynx since joining the program as a freshman. Her head coach, Katie Darrington wasn’t surprised to see Romano have the success she did this season.

“Molly (Romano) is the hardest worker I know,” Darrington said. “She just pushes herself to get better and better every year. … She’s run our offense now for three years.

“I think because she really felt like it was her team this year and she has such a great relationship with all the Seniors and sophomores that it really allowed her to be her. She didn’t have to worry about anyone else. It was time for her to takeover and help the team succeed and she definitely did a great job of that this year.”

After being a key contributor as a freshman and sophomore, Romano stepped into more of a leadership role this year.

Having that responsibility ended up being a rewarding experience.

“I think as a setter you have to be a leader on the team, whether it’s a calm lead or a directive leader,” Romano said. “I think I’m more of a calm leader. I recognize that I have those leadership skills to be calm around my teammates.

“Being a setter, I love setting and I love making connections with people. I think it’s one of the most important positions on the court, but I think it’s one of the most fun positions, because it’s so rewarding.”

Off the court, Romano likes to spend time with her friends and family and read.

“She is one of the most humble kids I’ve ever met,” Darrington said. “She doesn’t try to take a lot of personal credit. She’s always giving it to her teammates or to her coaches or her parents. She’s always making sure to recognize all the people who have helped her in her life. That just makes her one Incredible human. She’s funny, she’s very caring. She’s just a great kid to be around. She’s always very genuine.”

2022 — Molly Romano, Abraham Lincoln

2021 — Lauren Williams, St. Albert

2020 — Allie Petry, St. Albert

2019 — Megan Witte, Lewis Central

2018 — Megan Witte, Lewis Central

2017 — Katherine Poore, Lewis Central

2016 — Sydney McLaren, St. Albert

2015 — Kaci Hohenthaner, Lewis Central

2014 — Samantha Bohnet, Abraham Lincoln

2013 — Kylie Ferguson, St. Albert

2012 — Kylie Ferguson, St. Albert

2011 — Carly DeMarque, Lewis Central

2010 — Sierra Nightswonger, Abraham Lincoln

2009 — Emily Olsen, Abraham Lincoln

2008 — Taylor Russell, St. Albert

2007 — Mallory Husz, Lewis Central

2006 — Mallory Husz, Lewis Central

2005 — Mallory Husz, Lewis Central

2004 — Courtnie Dennis, Lewis Central

2003 — Amber Yoder, Abraham Lincoln

2002 — Eve Johnson, St. Albert

2001 — Jamie Perkins, Thomas Jefferson

2000 — Jamie Perkins, Thomas Jefferson

1999 — Lyndsey Oltmans, Lewis Central

1998 — Lyndsey Oltmans, Lewis Central

1997 — Christina Hamling, Abraham Lincoln

1996 — Angie Kay, Lewis Central

1995 — Christine Lam and Tonia Tauke, Abraham Lincoln

1994 — Tonia Tauke, Abraham Lincoln

1993 — Mindy Workman, Abraham Lincoln

1992 — Jill Patten, Thomas Jefferson

1991 — Jeanine Masker, St. Albert

1990 — Heidi Workman, Abraham Lincoln and Suzanne Riche, Lewis Central

1989 — Kendra Cory, Abraham Lincoln

1988 — Amy Midkiff, Thomas Jefferson

1987 — Kristi Anderson, Abraham Lincoln