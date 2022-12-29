Rolling Hills Prep boys basketball rallies for win in The Classic at Damien

One day after suffering an overtime loss, the Rolling Hills Prep boys basketball team had to Rally to avoid an 0-2 start at The Classic at Damien.

The Huskies trailed by 17 points early in the second quarter, but managed to rally back for a 57-52 Diamond Division win over St. Pius X-St. Matthias.

RHP trailed 34-29 at Halftime and 48-38 Entering the fourth quarter. The Huskies outscored the Warriors 19-4 in the fourth quarter.

JV Brown led RHP with 15 points and Mateo Trujillo had 11.

RHP will face Lakewood Thursday at 5 pm at Ramona Middle School.

LEUZINGER 62, PASADENA 54: Jesse Garland scored 20 points and Amire Jones and Louis Thomas had 11 apiece for the Olympians in their Bronze Division consolation win in The Classic at Damien.

PALOS VERDES 49, SIMI VALLEY 45: The Sea Kings improved to 2-0 in the Raising Canes Division at the Desert Holiday Classic.

Alex Hassanein led PV with 16 points

WESTCHESTER 57, ARCHBISHOP ALTER (Ohio): Jonathan Choyce scored 21 points to lead the Comets in the win in the American Division at the Holiday Classic.

