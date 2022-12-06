Rollercoaster Canucks Pull Off Four-Goal Comeback Win

Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

In today’s NHL, no lead is safe.

The Vancouver Canucks started their season on the wrong end of that axiom right from Game 1, when they watched a 3-0 lead against the Edmonton Oilers dissolve into a 5-3 loss.

On Monday, they flipped the script in emphatic fashion, becoming the first NHL team in the 2022-23 season to successfully rally from a four-goal deficit.

Vancouver spotted the Montreal Canadiens a 4-0 lead by the 16:17 mark of the first period before coming all the way back. Thirteen seconds into overtime, Elias Pettersson drove the net and beat Sam Montembeault between his pads to seal the 7-6 win.

Canucks Captain Bo Horvat became the third player in the NHL to hit the 20-goal mark this season when he narrowed the score to 4-3 at 4:02 into the third period.

“I feel like what we’ve gone through, especially at the beginning of the year, we deserved that one,” said Horvat. “Obviously, it wasn’t pretty. We made it pretty hard on ourselves, but we showed a lot of resilience tonight. It was a fun one — a Monday Night Football game.”

A year to the day after he was hired by the Canucks, Bruce Boudreau earned his 610th career NHL win in his 1,067th game in memorable fashion.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever been involved in an NHL game like that, quite frankly,” he said afterwards. “I’ve been involved with high-scoring teams, but nothing when you get down 4-0 in the first period and fight your way back. I think it’ll be a game we remember for a while.”

Although the box score doesn’t show it, Vancouver started very well, outshooting Montreal 8-0 in the first four and a half minutes. But Cole Caufield ignited a Roaring ovation from the large contingent of Canadiens fans in the building when Jordan Harris fed him a perfect feed for a one-timer from the left faceoff dot that beat Spencer Martin to open the scoring at 12:11 of the first .

Nick Suzuki, Sean Monahan and Michael Pezzetta quickly followed suit. At 4-0, Martin was pulled from the Vancouver net as Collin Delia played his first NHL game of the season.

The 28-year-old off-season free-agent signing was called up from AHL Abbotsford on an emergency basis late last week, after Thatcher Demko was injured in the first period of the Canucks’ loss to the Florida Panthers on Dec. 1.

Coming into Monday’s contest with 32 games of NHL experience over four seasons, all with the Chicago Blackhawks, Delia held the fort long enough for the Canucks to begin their comeback march.

“That’s what your goaltender is supposed to do,” said Boudreau. “Keep you in there until you find traction.”

“I honestly believed the whole time,” smiled Delia, who recorded his first NHL win since March 24, 2022. “The first 10 minutes of the game, they were really putting the pedal down. We probably should have had one or two, so we had the belief the whole time.”

That said, it took some time to get the offense into gear. The comeback didn’t begin until the 16:44 mark of the second period, when Conor Garland got things rolling with his fourth goal of the year and first since Oct. 27. Ilya Mikheyev narrowed the margin to 4-2 with 1:32 left in the second and also scored the equalizer at 5:45 into the third — his eighth of the year.

With 11:11 to play in regulation, Jack Studnicka gave the Canucks their first lead of the game, forcing a takeaway behind the Montreal net before circling out and beating Montembeault for his second goal since being acquired in a late-October trade with the Boston Bruins.

With his team suddenly trailing for the first time in the game, Montreal Coach Martin St-Louis called time out — and triggered a Rally and a lead change.

The equalizer came off the stick of Christian Dvorak, on a rebound off a net-front shot block by Luke Schenn with 4:27 remaining in regulation. With three minutes to go, a charging Quinn Hughes accidentally deflected the puck over Delia’s shoulder to put Montreal back in front, 6-5.

But when Johnathan Kovacevic was whistled for tripping JT Miller with 1:32 remaining in the third period, it took just seven seconds for the Canucks’ determined power-play group to strike. Andrei Kuzmenko tipped in his 12th goal of the year off a JT Miller shot to force overtime.

With the win, the Canucks closed out their homestand at 2-2-0 and built a record of 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. The win was their second-straight late comeback, after pulling out a 3-2 win over Arizona on Saturday. They also came back from a 3-2 deficit to beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 in regulation on the road on Nov. 23.

And just like that, the team that looked like it was teetering on the edge of a cliff just a few weeks ago has climbed back within two points of a wild-card spot in the jammed-up Western Conference.

“You come together as a team in different ways,” said Boudreau. “If this helps us become more complete, then great. We’ll take it for what it is and we’ll try to defend where we only give up one goal in the next game. That’s how, eventually, you win a lot more games.”

With just three games on the schedule in the next 10 days, the Canucks will travel to San Jose to take on the Sharks on Wednesday. They’ll return to Rogers Arena to host the surging Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

Now 1-1-1 on their Western road swing, the Canadiens will wrap up their trip in Seattle on Tuesday night before returning home to face the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.