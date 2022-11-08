Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final to return to Club de Golf Alcanada

Club de Golf Alcanada, named after the nearby island which is home to the area’s iconic lighthouse, was designed by legendary course architect Robert Trent Jones Jr and opened for play in 2003. Rated by many as the best golf course in Mallorca, Alcanada boasts world -class practice facilities and first-rate amenities, including the island’s only Toptracer-equipped driving range.

The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final sees the top 45 on the Road to Mallorca Rankings battle it out for one of 20 life-changing DP World Tour cards.

Chris Atkinson, Championship Director of the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, said: “We are delighted to announce The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final supported by The R&A will return to Club de Golf Alcanada next year.

“We loved our first visit here in 2019 and we have enjoyed working alongside Kristoff Both and his team during this year’s event, which was a great success.

“My thanks go to Kristoff, Mr Hans-Peter Porsche, Borja Azpilicueta and all the staff and volunteers at Club de Golf Alcanada, as well as Rolex, The R&A, all our sponsors, and, of course, Dino Jaume and the Federación Balear de Golf for their continued support of the Grand Final and the Road to Mallorca.”

Kristoff Both, Director of Golf at Club de Golf Alcanada, said: “After a successful maiden year in 2019, we have been very happy to host The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final for a second time this year and are now extremely excited to be able to say we will see this Fantastic event back at Alcanada in 2023.

“As the culmination of an entire season of golf with so much at stake, it’s such an exciting event, and it brings a great sense of excitement to Alcanada and the area of ​​Alcúdia.”

Bernardino Jaume, President of the Federación Balear de Golf, said: “We are delighted that Club de Golf Alcanada will once again host the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final as we enter this new stage of our partnership.

“Since the first edition we have counted on their support and we are very grateful to Mr. Hans-Peter Porsche and all the Alcanada staff for supporting the Road to Mallorca.

“I want to thank everyone for the help and willingness shown to us in hosting the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final. Local administrations are a decisive part of this event and the Balearic Government (AETIB) and the Consell de Mallorca (Fundació Mallorca Turisme) have been magnificent in offering their support.

“We are also very grateful to the Real Federación Española de Golf, and of course to the Challenge Tour for the confidence in the Balearic Golf Federation to bring such an important event to Mallorca.”