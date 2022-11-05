Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Third Round: Stream Golf Live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

At the halfway point of the 2022 Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, there is a two-way tie at the top of the leaderboard. Entering the third round, Matthew Baldwin and Adrien Saddier are both tied at five under par, just a stroke ahead of the field. The 45 Golfers on the Rolex Challenger Tour are all looking to finish in the top 15, which gives them a tour card for the DP World Tour and sends them up to the top professional league outside of the PGA Tour. This is a great opportunity for every golfer in the field, with the difference between first place and 15th place being only five strokes overall Entering today.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button