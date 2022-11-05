Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Third Round: Stream Golf Live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

At the halfway point of the 2022 Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, there is a two-way tie at the top of the leaderboard. Entering the third round, Matthew Baldwin and Adrien Saddier are both tied at five under par, just a stroke ahead of the field. The 45 Golfers on the Rolex Challenger Tour are all looking to finish in the top 15, which gives them a tour card for the DP World Tour and sends them up to the top professional league outside of the PGA Tour. This is a great opportunity for every golfer in the field, with the difference between first place and 15th place being only five strokes overall Entering today.

Baldwin has eight birdies and three bogeys so far through 36 holes, with rounds of 70 and 69 to finish with a share of the lead entering the weekend. He is tied with Saddier, who came back strong after a 74 in the first round with a 65 with seven birdies and zero bogeys.

Nick Bachem is alone in third place at four under par after back-to-back rounds of 70 to keep his name near the top of the leaderboard.

Jeong Woon Ko is alone in fourth place at three under par, John Parry is alone in fifth place at two under par with five others tied at one under par. The rest of the field behind those Golfers all have a chance here.

