Roles, Rotations still being put together ahead of LSU basketball opener

Legendary Coach Red Auerbach of the Boston Celtics said it best. It’s not about getting the best five players on the court, but rather about the five who play best together.

That’s the situation LSU Coach Matt McMahon finds himself in as the Tigers prepare for their home opener against Kansas City on Nov. 9. McMahon has six more practices to figure out what his opening night rotation will be and with practically a new roster to get on the right track, it’s all a process.

Ideally the purple and gold won’t usurp nine players on a given night but it’s finding out the best combination of players to put on the floor, which will be the tedious work ahead. It will likely linger into the season before rotations become more decisive.

“I think as a coaching staff, you have to be whoever your team needs you to be, design to whatever gives you the best opportunity to win,” McMahon said Monday. “Been fortunate enough to be a part of really elite teams that the starting lineup is the same every single game.

“I think with everyone being new, whoever plays what minutes next Wednesday against Kansas City, I think you’ll see constant change throughout with the ultimate goal of just getting better and putting the best group out on the floor. I think that’s the one thing our players understand. We’re still building that Chemistry and quite frankly, still have a long ways to go.”

LSU welcomes a plethora of intriguing talent in McMahon’s first year running the program, but there’s still a lot left to be ironed out in terms of a starting rotation. There are only three players, KJ WilliamsJustice Hill and Trae Hannibalwho have played for McMahon and know what the expectations are for how his program operates.

Hannibal has been cleared by the NCAA after transferring to LSU, the second time in his career he’s switched schools. He’s someone who McMahon envisions having an integral role with this roster, but one he’ll have to earn on a night in, night out basis. The last thing McMahon wants is for players to think anything final has been decided about roles and expected minutes because those decisions haven’t been made and could very well drag on into the season against other competition.

“The guys I have a history with, they’re not entitled to anything, they’ll have to earn their role on this team,” McMahon said. “I think a lot of it will be about how we respond in practice these next six days. I definitely don’t want any player thinking on Oct. 31 they’ve earned their role and solidified these 33 minutes a game for the season or they think there’s no hope for them to get into the rotation. Everyone’s new and a lot of these guys haven’t played together before, they’re learning me, we’re building these relationships and trying to develop that trust.

What has been a good indicator to see how this group performs against other competition are the two closed door scrimmages the team has played against other programs. It’s something the team has done in the past and continued this year, with many positives and negatives coming more to fruition facing someone else.

In addition to figuring out rotations, LSU is also putting the finishing touches on its system that will be run when the opener arrives next week. Offensive and defensive schemes, out of bounds, end of half situations and late game situations are all covered and which groups execute at the highest levels will earn the minutes on the court.

“The base needs to be in by Wednesday, that’s the hope. What we do, I don’t think it’s overly complex, I just want us to be really good at it so that’s gonna take time,” McMahon said. “The scrimmages have been great but there’s nothing like playing under the lights, fans in the stands, popcorn’s poppin. If you’re not excited about that, you need to find something else to do.”