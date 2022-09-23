Role players will be key for this Washburn Rural volleyball team

Championships are not won singlehandedly. A group of Washburn Rural volleyball role players are determined to do their part to win a title this year.

The Junior Blues further confirmed their No. 1 ranking in 6A by sweeping St. Thomas Aquinas, the second-ranked team in 5A, on Thursday at Washburn Rural.

But to win a Championship — something the Junior Blues want Desperately to do after falling short a year ago — it will require Excellence from everyone, not just the stars.

That’s where three Seniors will be key.

Washburn Rural senior Brooklyn DeLeye (17) throws her arms out to join her teammates for a hug after a point made over St. Thomas Aquinas during the first set of Thursday's match.

The top team in 6A is led by some very familiar names. Senior Brooklyn DeLeye was named the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year as a junior and has committed to play at the University of Kentucky, while fellow senior Taylor Russell and Juniors Zoe Canfield and Jada Ingram are all-league performers who are getting college attention in multiple sports.

Libero Katie Borough brings a positive mindset and a never-give-up attitude to every point. Middle Blocker Chloe Carlgren provides energy and tenacious defense on the front line. And defensive specialist Shianne Cobb is a steady presence who keeps balls from hitting the floor in the back row. The three Seniors are joined by junior Macey Jones and sophomore Layla Collins to give Coach Kevin Bordewick a reliable supporting cast.

