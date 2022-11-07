Role of Arunachali Writers in Assamese literature discussed

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

DHEMAJI, Nov 6: Eminent Arunachali Writer and Padma Shri awardee Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi said that “the Arunachali people who are dealing with Assamese language are playing a major role in enriching the Assamese culture.”

Thongchi was Addressing an interaction meeting at the ongoing Assam Book Fair, being organized by the Assam Prashasan Parishad, here on Sunday.

Thongchi recalled the demarcation of Arunachal from Assam and said that “the people of the region took formal education in Assamese language prior to the NEFA rule.”

“Later, demarcation of the NE states from Assam adversely affected the use of Assamese language in Arunachal Pradesh and other NE states,” he added.

Thongchi said that many Arunachali writers, authors, Poets and novelists “are still using Assamese literature to focus their literary talent,” and appealed to the Assam Prashasan Parishad and the Asom Sahitya Sabha functionaries to “maintain cooperation with the Writers of the neighboring state that a large section of Arunachalis are adopting Assamese language as their medium of exchange.”

The third day’s program of the 10-day fair Featured an interaction session with Writers of Arunachal involved with Assamese literature, in Collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society.

Thongchi was accompanied by Kaling Borang, Ato Lego, Mading Pertin, Batem Pertin and Henkar Rokom Badu. They interacted with Assamese writers, poets, authors and college students on the occasion.

The 10-day book fair was inaugurated by Assam’s Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on 4 November, in the presence of Assam Prashasan Parishad and Asom Sahitya Sabha functionaries and other dignitaries.

Noted Assamese litterateur and novelist Jayanta Madhab Bora and journalist Mukul Pathak recalled the contributions of Arunachali Writers to Assamese literature.