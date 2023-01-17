Updated On Jan 17, 2023 04:44 PM IST

The arts, language, and literature play a crucial role in child development as they provide children with a means of expression, communication, and understanding of the world around them. Here are some of its amazing benefits. …read more

"Arts or facets of arts like drawing, craft, Bandhini etc. not only provides an avenue to express the curious, ingenious and communicative facet of children (which may have been lost to the vagaries of education), but also helps in building skills critical for the journey of life and learning as well," says Suseela Santhosh, Director, Vishwa Vidyapeeth Group of Schools. She further suggested the role of arts, language and literature in child development and education.

Creativity: Arts allow children to think critically and creatively and express themselves in a variety of ways. It helps them understand that there could be more than one way to examine a perspective and each perspective could well be correct in its own way.

Motor Skills: Simple things like drawing shapes or People's movements or coloring Darker by applying greater force using crayons or creating cardboard models are known to play an important role in improving and building a child's motor skills.

Language and Math Skills: As children draw shapes of varying sizes, volumes and dimensions (to make comparisons or otherwise) and then explain the same to their teachers/parents, they inevitably help build their language (reasoning and narrative) and math skills.

Cognitive Skills: Any art, whether Performing (music, dance or singing) or otherwise (drawing, craft) would require the child to imagine, visualize, interpret and critically analyze the eventual outcome, patterns/variations in performance and so on.

Collaboration and Teamwork: This is especially applicable to performing arts like theatre, music or dance where children need to work with each other as a team to ensure the final performance meets intended standards. This means they will need to negotiate, collaborate, communicate and organize.