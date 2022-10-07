Rolando Chang Barrero To Speak At Art Society Meeting

The Wellington Art Society will feature acclaimed artist and curator Rolando Chang Barrero on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The meeting and presentation will take place at the Wellington Community Center. The meeting will open with a meet and greet at 5:30 pm, followed by the member Spotlight and a brief meeting. The event will conclude with a presentation by Barrero, of Box Gallery in West Palm Beach. For more information, contact Laura Jaffe at [email protected]

Barrero is an experimental media artist, visionary, cultural leader and arts advocate. He graduated from the School of the Arts Institute of Chicago in 1990, where he was awarded the Reyerson Fellowship. Currently, he maintains a working artist’s studio behind the highly acclaimed Box Gallery.

Barrero is best known for his social justice art in film, video, painting and art installations. He has recently been nominated for Best Artist of Palm Beach County 2022, as well as Best Art Gallery and Best Activist. Barrero is the recipient of the Congressional Letter of Commendation and various proclamations for cultural leadership throughout the years. He was also awarded the Cultural Council’s Muse Award for Outstanding Cultural Leadership. Most recently, he was honored by Palm Beach County, declaring June 7, 2022, as “Artist Rolando Chang Barrero Day.”

As an outspoken artist, community leader and curator, Barrero has been featured in national and international media. His curatorial background includes Latino Fine Arts in Chicago, Center Gallery (director/curator), the Frances Wolfson Art Gallery (director/curator), the InterAmerican Fine Art Gallery (director/curator) and Ground Level on Lincoln Road (co-founder/ curator). He is currently working on a new curatorial project at Florida CraftArt in St. Petersburg.

Barrero is the founder of the Boynton Beach Art District, the president and co-founder of Art Synergy and the Florida Arts Association. He is the host and founder of “Hola Palm Beach,” the first bilingual arts and culture television talk show in Palm Beach County.

To learn more about Barrero, visit www.theboxgallery.info/about or follow him on social media @rolandochangbarrero.

For more information about the Wellington Art Society, visit www.wellingtonartsociety.org.