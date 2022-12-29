Rogue Valley art galleries: Dec 30 – Medford News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News

See work by Featured artist Karl Brake, such as this piece, “Over and Above the Great Beyond,” in the exhibit “Zero-G Humanity,” on display through January at Art du Jour Gallery in Medford. See listings. Submitted image

American Trails: The gallery, located in the Columbia Hotel, 250 E. Main St., Ashland, features art and crafts of the indigenous peoples in North and South America. The gallery will be open from 10 am to 6 pm Monday through Sunday. See americantrails.com or call 541-482-2553.

Art & Soul Ashland: The gallery features paintings in a variety of mediums and styles by local and regional artists. During the month of January, see mixed media work by Shelli Walters. Art & Soul Ashland, located at 247 E. Main St., Ashland, is open from 10 am to 5 pm Tuesdays through Saturdays, and from noon to 4 pm Sundays. See artandsoulashland.com or call 541-331-2986.

Art du Jour Gallery: See exhibits by local artists in Myriad mediums such as watercolor, oil, acrylic, pastel, pen-and-ink, Conté crayon, collage, sculpture, photography, mixed media and more. The Art Vault will feature the work of Karl Brake, Faculty member of the Visual Arts and Design Department at Rogue Community College, in the exhibit “Zero-G Humanity,” on display through January. The gallery, located at 213 E. Main St., Medford, will be open from 10 am to 4 pm Wednesday through Saturday, and 10 am to 2 pm Sundays. Private viewings are available outside open business hours by reservation. See artdujourgallery.com, call 541-770-3190 or email [email protected]

Art Presence Art Center: The gallery, which features work in a variety of mediums by local artists, is located at 206 N. Fifth St., Jacksonville. The Main Gallery will exhibit new work by member artists in a variety of mediums including oil, pastel, watercolor, acrylic and fabric. The gallery will be open from noon to 5 pm Thursdays through Sundays. See art-presence.org or call 541-941-7057 for further information or to schedule an appointment.

Ashland Art Works: The gallery features work by local artists in a variety of mediums, including ceramics, woodwork, fiber arts, jewelry, and garden art. The art collective, at 291 Oak St., Ashland, will be open from 10 am to 5 pm Thursdays through Saturdays, and from 10 am to 2 pm Wednesdays and Sundays. For further details, see ashlandartworks.org or call 541-488-4735.

Crooked Mile Gallery: The gallery, located at 4495 S. Pacific Highway, Suite #320, at Phoenix Industrial Studios, Phoenix, exhibits fine art and Maker art from local artists and beyond. For further information, including hours, or to schedule an appointment, see crookedmilegallery.com or call 541-577-8801.

Fiber Arts Collective: See the work of approximately 30 fiber artisans at 37 N. Third St., Ashland. Exhibits include sewing, dyeing, knitting, crocheting, embroidering and felting to binding, collaging, painting, printing, stenciling, beading and creating assemblage pieces. Weavings and wall hangings by Kathleen Coolidge will be on display through January. The gallery is open from 10 am to 4 pm Wednesdays through Saturdays. Call 541-708-6966 or see fiberartscollective.com for further details.

Gallerie Karon: The gallery, located at 300 E. Main St., Ashland, features vintage textiles and jewelry, antiques, art and furnishings. The gallery will be open from 11 am to 5 pm Tuesdays through Saturdays. See discovergalleriekaron.com or call 541-482-9008.

Gambrel Gallery: The gallery, located in an iconic red barn at 1980 E. Main St., Ashland, is open 2 to 5:30 pm Thursdays and Fridays, and by appointment. See paintings by Scott Malbaurn, in the exhibit “Fire Heart Racer,” on display through Jan. 7. See gambrelgallery.com or call 510-332-1271.

Grants Pass Museum of Art: The museum, located upstairs, at 229 SW G St., Grants Pass, features work by local and regional artists. The museum will be open from 10 am to 5 pm Tuesdays through Saturdays, and by appointment. Admission to the museum is free. The retail gallery, Gallery One, located at street-level of the museum, features the work of approximately 60 local artists. See gpmuseum.com to view a virtual tour or call 541-479-3290 for further information.

Hanson Howard Gallery: The gallery, located at 89 Oak St., Ashland, features works in an array of mediums including painting, sculpture, ceramics and fine art prints. The gallery will be open noon to 5 pm Wednesday through Saturday, and by appointment. See hansonhowardgallery.com or call 541-488-2562.

Rogue Gallery & Art Center: The gallery, featuring work by local artists, at 40 S. Bartlett St., Medford, will be open from 11 am to 5 pm Mondays through Fridays, and 11 am to 3 pm Saturdays. In the Community Gallery, photography by Ravindra C. Vasavada will be shown in the exhibit “Nature’s Splendor,” through Jan. 13. The Members’ Gallery features all new work by over 35 RGAC members in myriad mediums. For further information, see roguegallery.org or call 541-772-8118.

Schneider Museum of Art: Southern Oregon University’s Schneider Museum, located at 555 Indiana St. Ashland, will open its new exhibit “Pushing the Press: Contemporary Printers Redefining the Medium,” Jan. 19. Showcasing many artists who are reshaping old methods into new ones on various levels, this collection of work serves as evidence that traditional Printmaking is far from obsolete. The exhibit will be on display through April 29. Masterworks on Loan will also be on display in the Entry Gallery. The museum will be closed until Thursday, Jan. 19, when a reception will be held from 5 to 7 pm Regular gallery hours are 10 am to 4 pm Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free, donations accepted. See sma.sou.edu or call 541-552-6245 for further details.