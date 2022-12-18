Roger Leonard captures ‘magical moment’ with art at Rio Carrabelle

The holidays are a perfect time to sneak away for a quick arts trip to the beaches and galleries of Carrabelle. Rio Gallery presents Roger Leonard’s emoting landscapes and ocean views through December.

A calling to paint

Fine art painter Roger Leonard does not consider his painting work but instead, a calling from the universe to Capture the Moments of intimacy shared between Observer and observed, audience and performer, painter and subject. “I am not inspired to paint. It is just there, inborn. I have to do it.”

The need has been one that has lived with Leonard since his first Memories can be recalled. Those memories are filled with love and art. His parents always supported his artistic nature and encouraged him to develop the tools to pursue his passion for painting. “I spent hours drooling over our coffee table books of the Hudson River School Painters, Enchanted by the subjects and their portrayals, knowing I wanted to experience both.”

Leonard studied at the Ringling School of Art in Sarasota. After graduating, he ran a commercial arts business making signs and advertising art for 23 years.

Still, his calling to paint overtook him, and after two decades, Leonard transitioned into the fine art scene. With this transition came a move to Northwest Florida, where he currently splits his time between his home on Dog Island and Carrabelle.

That magic moment

Although Leonard has painted portraits and architectural structures, his paintings of nature are truly mesmerizing. With a brush stroke, he can capture both stillness and movement in one image. Leonard takes Solace in painting the awe-inspiring while being one with the nature he paints.

He shares his process, beginning with “a sort of Magical moment, a color, light, a scene that jumps into your brain, often lasting only seconds, but you know you must paint it.” Leonard reveals that even after he has stretched and gessoed the canvas, he still questions his ability and must rely on the confidence gained over years of painting.

“You hope your past knowledge of painting and recognizing the new when it happens… getting you into what is often called ‘that place, the dance, the zone’ [results] in a painting you are satisfied with.” Leonard finds satisfaction in striving for a Homer-esque fulfillment where talent is not everything. Instead, one’s artistic worth is placed on their ability to do continuous hard work correctly.

The Evolution of an artist

Like many artists, Leonard is his own most prominent critic. He believes his Evolution has been a slow one but Glorious nonetheless. Still, he acknowledges the growth that years of experience can give. It is a slow confidence that transforms an artist.

“As I learn, I try to grow and not copy myself. Years of experience gives you confidence, but you must always push it, experiment, try something new in every painting. If you don’t, it’s no fun. The painting you are currently working on should be your most favorite one of all, or you are not growing.”

Influenced by poet Ella Wheeler, Leonard leaves the Fate of his future paintings to the Winds of time that fill man’s sails. His current work will be shown at The Rio Carrabelle Gallery in a month-long series. Such events include opportunities to “meet and greet” with talented artists, accompanied by live jazz and an occasional book signing.

Leonard is grateful to be in the company of and inspired by the work of other local artists like Fred Aman, Joe and Josefa Kotzman, Bo May, Pat Moore, and Bill Owen. He invites any family or art connoisseur to take a trip to the hypnotizing waters of Carrabelle and experience its breathtaking views through Leonard’s eyes.

If you go

What: Art Exhibition feat. Roger Leonard

When: 10 am-3 pm Tuesday-Saturday, Dec. 20-30

Where: The Gallery at Rio Carrabelle, 102 St. James Avenue, Carrabelle

Contact: The Gallery, [email protected]; visit riocarrabelle.com/

Dr. Christy Rodriguez de Conte is the feature writer for the Council on Culture & Arts (COCA). COCA is the capital area’s umbrella agency for arts and culture (www.tallahasseearts.org).