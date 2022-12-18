Roger Leonard captures ‘magical moment’ with art at Rio Carrabelle

The holidays are a perfect time to sneak away for a quick arts trip to the beaches and galleries of Carrabelle. Rio Gallery presents Roger Leonard’s emoting landscapes and ocean views through December.

A calling to paint

Fine art painter Roger Leonard does not consider his painting work but instead, a calling from the universe to Capture the Moments of intimacy shared between Observer and observed, audience and performer, painter and subject. “I am not inspired to paint. It is just there, inborn. I have to do it.”

Restaurants:Chef Shac’s restaurant at Goodwood closes, but ‘Soulful’ will be back, partner says

Tour of Lights:Generate joy! Tour of Lights keeps it merry and bright around Tallahassee

Entertainment:Looking for things to do this weekend? Check out Top 5 events in Tallahassee

Roger Leonard captures ‘magical moment’ with art at Rio Carrabelle

The need has been one that has lived with Leonard since his first Memories can be recalled. Those memories are filled with love and art. His parents always supported his artistic nature and encouraged him to develop the tools to pursue his passion for painting. “I spent hours drooling over our coffee table books of the Hudson River School Painters, Enchanted by the subjects and their portrayals, knowing I wanted to experience both.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button