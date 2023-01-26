Roger Clemens Reveals Which Ex-President He’d Love To Golf With

The 7-time Cy Young Winner has, like anyone, his ideal golf mates, but it’s not who you might think. … [+] Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After 24 seasons in Major League Baseball and a career that consisted of seven ERA Titles, seven Cy Young Awards, two World Series wins, and the 1986 American League MVP award, you could say that Roger Clemens is—by nature—a workhorse.

But on the golf course, he’s got that going for him and a little bit more. Coming off the course after Day Two of the LPGA’s Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando, Florida, Clemens looked both refreshed and exhilarated.

I happened to describe his demeanor on the fairways and greens as one that seemed “relaxed.”

“Well, your comment there, is already making me feel good,” he said to me. “I need to take you on all 18 holes as my swing coach,” Clemens joked.

But Clemens also noted that one great thing about golf, after a near quarter-century on the pitching mound, is the return of friendly but competitive impulses.

Clemens said he was also psyched about getting to play with LPGA pro Danielle King, the No. 17th golfer in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, who won last year’s installment of the tournament by three strokes at 16 under par. The longtime Red Sox and Yankees pitcher also did his round with HGV’s CEO Mark Wang.

“It’s great to be competitive again and play for a good cause,” Clemens said. “Playing with Danielle (Kang) and Mark (Wang), the CEO—both of them out there, grinding.”

Clemens mentioned that he is proud to have been “inside the ropes” since the Tournament of Champions’ inception.

Last year, HGV selected Annika Sörenstam’s ANNIKA Foundation as a primary beneficiary of the tournament. The organization was started in 2007 to provide opportunities in women’s golf at the junior, collegiate and professional levels while encouraging children to lead healthy, active lifestyles. The host company also focuses on giving back through HGV Serves, an effort centered on disaster relief, reducing homelessness, and supporting veterans.

“It keeps getting bigger and bigger every year. The LPGA and HGV (d0) such a great job, putting ladies first on the golf course,” he added. “But, yeah, you see a lot of guys get competitive out here, especially coming in on Saturday and Sunday.”

When I asked him how many times he gets out each year to play golf, Clemens pointed to his wife, Debra, saying, “she’s the real golfer in the family. But, I’m really happy all of my boys play and enjoy golf,” Clemens said of his four sons, “and I’ve probably met more business opportunities on the golf course than I ever did through baseball.”

HGV’s CEO weighed in on the Tournament of Champions’ draw of well-known greats from all over sports.

“The (LPGA players) have been extremely good and comfortable to lay with. And they know what they are getting into. They’ve seen it all,” Wang said. “And the Celebrities that come to layer are amazing, and they’re also easy to work with.

After winning last week’s HGV Tournament of Champions, Brooke Henderson went up one spot in the Rolex World Rankings, from No. 7 to 6, while banking a cool $225,000 for the win. Meanwhile, Henderson shot straight to No. 1 in the LPGA Tour’s own golf standings.

Danielle Kang, who won the 2022 HGV Tournament of Champions, was paired with Roger Clemens and … [+] Hilton Grand Vacations’ CEO Mark Wang this year. Getty Images

Among some of the bigger names in the HGV Tournament of Champions’ Celebrity pool are comedians and comedic Actors Larry The Cable Guy, Brian Baumgartner (aka “Kevin” from NBC’s The Officeand actor Michael Peña plus The Today Show host and star Dylan Dreyer. Also in the Celebrity pool are NFL Legends Marcus Allen and Charles Woodson, longtime NHL star Jeremy Roenick, and many others.

Wang does hint that he was a bit nervous about playing in a tournament along with some of pro golf’s best players as well as dozens of accomplished sports legends.

“Of course, I am used to playing with people who are better than me,” Wang said. “To end the week standing and not hurt anybody or myself. Personally, I’m just out here to enjoy it.”

Sports Legends wild about golf

Clemens isn’t the first longtime MLB star to go wild about golf, or ex-pitcher to hit the links as much as humanly possible.

Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz, who excelled for the Atlanta Braves first as a starter and later as a closer, was allowed by Braves manager Bobby Cox to tee off on his pitching days, even during the playoffs. Three-time Cy Young Winner Justin Verlander supposedly claims a 4 handicap. And Derek Lowe, a 17-year MLB Veteran who had long stints with the Red Sox and Dodgers, isn’t just a scratch golfer—he beat out Annika Sörenstam to win last year’s Celebrity competition at Lake Nona.

Related story: 3x World Series Winner Jon Lester talks golf

And for as much as January marks the beginning of the LPGA season, in which perennial greats like Nelly Korda, Brooke Henderson, and Lexi Thompson start to face off, it also signals a kickoff for Amateur enthusiasts like Clemens.

“It’s this time of year when I really get going and play two, three, days in a row,” Clemens, 60, said. “Right after this, I get to go to a real cool event for Ace Hardware and the Children’s Miracle Network and play there.”

At the Ace Shootout, at the beautiful Mauna Kea Golf Course in Hawaii, Ace Hardware and their vendor partners have joined forces to raise more than $35 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

There, Clemens will be joined by other retired baseball greats such as Shane Victorino and Kenny Lofty, along with NBA men Shane Battier and Pro Basketball Hall of Fame member Julius Erving. The Ace Shootout is Hosted by TV golf Analyst and ex-PGA Tour player Charlie Ryder and Comedian Rob Riggle.

Clemens, pictured in April 2003 with the New York Yankees, throws against the Tampa Bay Devil Rays … [+] during the game at Yankee Stadium. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Getty Images

Clemens mentioned that playing golf as a “celebrity” participant and in general is something he cherishes. He also says his time in baseball was a privilege as well.

“Baseball, I tell people, is something I did and not who I am,” Clemens said. “It was a generational change for me. “Growing up, I watched my mom work three jobs, baseball gave me a lot of opportunities for a better life.”

When asked about his favorite places to play golf, Clemens Mentions Cypress Point Club at Pebble Beach and Hawaii’s Kapalua, to name a few. He says that, like many golfers, he also has his “fantasy” grouping of people he would have loved to play golf with.

“Who would I love to play with, past or present? Obviously, my mingles with Cy Young, since I hold a few of his awards,” Clemens said. “Then there’s John F. Kennedy and Elvis Presley.”