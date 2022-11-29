Rodrygo rubs Brazil Legend Ronaldo’s legs in hope of transferring Magical goal-scoring powers and leaves the World Cup-winning great in hysterics
Brazil forward Rodrygo has taken the unusual approach of rubbing Ronaldo’s legs for luck, much to the football legend’s amusement.
The Real Madrid forward was taking part in an interview with one of the world’s Greatest ever players following his part in Brazil’s 1-0 World Cup win over Switzerland.
Rodrygo played 45 minutes as a substitute in a game which sent Favorites O Selecao through to the Round of 16 after just two games.
And at the end of the chat, Rodrygo was told: “We’re still rooting for you,” by the two-time winner and before standing up he rubbed Ronaldo’s legs before his own.
“I’ll take a little bit from here,” the 21-year-old said, suggesting he was trying to transfer some of Ronaldo’s goalscoring magic over to his own legs.
The joke brought plenty of laughter from Ronaldo, who was the last man to fire Brazil to World Cup glory.
The Barcelona, Inter Milan and Real Madrid great put in one of the World Cup’s most legendary performances in 2002 in Japan and South Korea, scoring eight goals, including a double in a 2-0 final win over Germany.
Since then, the World Cup has solely been won by European sides, but there’s plenty of hope that favorites Brazil can stop that run and add to their record five crowns.
RON CALL
Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he DID touch the ball for Portugal goal
Despite already qualifying, Brazil can confirm the top spot with a win or draw against Cameroon in their final Group G game, but will have to do so without star man Neymar.
The Paris Saint-Germain forward was taken out of action with a very swollen-looking ankle during a 2-0 opening win over Serbia.
But he is set to return for the knockout rounds after treatment and rest.
