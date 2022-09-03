Rodrygo goal sees Real Madrid retain 100% record and end Betis’

Real Madrid took the three points in their opening home game of the season thanks to goals from Vinicius and Rodrygo. The former netted after nine minutes while Rodrygo Struck 25 minutes from time. Betis made life difficult for Ancelotti’s men and leveled the scores through Sergio Canales’ 17th minute Strikebut Real Madrid were the better team.

Real Betis were Brave from the off at the Bernabeu, but they fell behind inside ten minutes when Alaba played a lovely ball into space for Vinicius and they got there before the defender to chip over the advancing Rui Silva. Things got worse for the away side when Nabil Fekir was forced off after getting injured in a tackle with Carvajal, but Betis responded perfectly to both setbacks.

Alex Moreno threw the ball to Borja Iglesias inside the six yard box. The former Espanyol man had his back to goal and laid the ball off to Canales who then beat Courtois with a powerful shot with his right foot. The goal gave Betis a huge lift, but Madrid continued to threaten going forward and had opportunities to go back in front.

Vinicius ran down the middle and played the ball to Rodrygo to his left, he then squared it for Vinicius in the middle who blazed over. Moments later, the Betis goalkeeper made a tremendous one-handed stop to his right prevent Tchouameni’s header finding the corner.

The rest of the first period saw Real Madrid doing more of the attacking, but Betis held firm in defense and restricted them to few Meaningful chances. As a result, it was 1-1 at half-time.

The second half was frenetic as both teams looked to take the lead. The home side came close to scoring after 49 minutes when a cross was touched by goalkeeper Silva, the ball struck Benzema at the far post and Luiz Felipe was able to clear off the line.

Luka Modric also had an effort which was tipped wide by the goalkeeper and then, in the 65th minute, Madrid took the lead. Valverde sent in a cross from the far side found Rodrygo in the middle and his shot found the back of the net with the help of the goalie.

Madrid nearly made it three, but Rodrygo saw his scooping effort came back off the bar while Betis didn’t look like getting an equaliser. The result leaves Real Madrid as the only team with a 100% record.