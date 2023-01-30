Rodriguez Expands 20 + Point Streak to 14 Games as Women’s Basketball Falls Late to #1 Christopher Newport

JERSEY CITY, NJ — The New Jersey City University Women’s basketball team took on a tough challenge Sunday, Jan. 29, as they Hosted the #1-ranked team in the country of Christopher Newport University. The Gothic Knights lost the game 88-64 to the Captains after a rough fourth quarter.

Jersey City (9-10, 9-4 NJAC) played the first half with urgency as the offense converted at 40% from the field. Unfortunately for NJCU, the Captains (20-0) who came into the game averaging nearly 90 points per game showed their Offensive capabilities early, as they produced a combined 45 points in the first half, with 27 of them being scored in the first quarter . The Gothic Knights produced 33 points, and trailed by 12, 45-33 at half.

The third quarter became the momentum changer for NJCU as despite a slow start in the first half for the junior guard Damaris Rodriguez (Secaucus, NJ/Secaucus) both her and junior center Jimmirah Johnson (Prospect Park, NJ/International) were electric in the third, as they combined 18 of the 22 points in the quarter. Senior guard Jada Camacho (Jersey City, NJ/Dickinson) tallied the other four points, but played very limited time on the floor in the quarter as she dealt with foul trouble at the Midway point. Despite the foul troubles though, both Camacho and Johnson’s defense when on the floor played a crucial role as NJCU’s defense only allowed 18 points in the quarter, allowing the Green and Gold to cut the deficit to single digits. At the end of the third, the Captains lead 63-55.

The fourth saw Rodriguez continue to keep NJCU in the picture as she scored the teams first six points of the quarter, but neither of those makes cut down the deficit as with 6:04 left NJCU continued to trail by eight, 69-61. Unfortunately for NJCU the momentum would also shift back in Christopher Newport’s favor as they played a near perfect final six minutes as a team. The Captains produced a 19-3 run and came games end won by a final score of 88-64.

The difference maker in the game for NJCU came down to turnovers, as Christopher Newport forced 31 in total from the Gothic Knight’s offense. NJCU in the third shot a strong 50% from the field, but with a variety of turnovers over the final six minutes, NJCU was held to only twelve shots in the fourth, converting only three from the field.

Highlights:

– With her last make in the fourth quarter, Rodriguez extended her streak of scoring 20+ points to 14 consecutive games.

– Johnson produced her second double-double of the season, matching her season high of 14 points as well as snagging 10 rebounds, and a season high 2 blocks.

– Despite being limited to just over 20 minutes on the floor due to foul trouble, Camacho was a respectable 3-of-5 from the field along with a game high 3 steals.

Up Next:

The Green and Gold travel on the road to Mahwah, NJ, Wednesday, Jan. 28, as the team begins its last stretch of the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) play as they take on Ramapo College. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 pm with the men’s game to follow.