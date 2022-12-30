Rodrigues dos Santos, Welsh, Weston Named to United Soccer Coaches All-East Region Teams

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Following a historic season, the Memphis Tiger men’s soccer team has placed three players on the United Soccer Coaches All-East Region teams in Lineker Rodrigues dos Santos , Colin Welsh and Cam Weston .

“When teams do well, individuals get recognized and these three played a big part in our success this year,” said head Coach Richard Mulrooney. “This is a well-deserved Honor for Cam, Colin, and Lineker and I’m happy they are getting recognized for the hard work they put in this past year on and off the field.”

Rodrigues dos Santos, a sophomore from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, finished the season with 16 points after six goals and four assists for the Tigers. The All-AAC Second Team selection was named to the American Athletic Conference’s Weekly Awards three times this season and was named the Offensive Player of the Week after netting two goals in the team’s 6-4 come from behind win over Central Arkansas.

Rodrigues dos Santos would send the Tigers to the semi-final round of the American Athletic Conference Championship after he found the back of the net in the 99′ against 12th ranked Tulsa in the Quarterfinals.

Welsh, a sophomore from Overland Park, Kan., was the Tigers’ go-to man in goal this season with 19 appearances and just over 1,738 minutes played. The All-AAC Second Teamer made 77 saves this season, ranking in the top-35 in Division I, and averaged nearly five saves per game, ranking him first in the AAC and ninth in all of Division I.

Welsh made 16 saves in the postseason, including seven against then 12th ranked Tulsa in the Quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Championship.

Weston, a senior out of Leicaster, England, played and started in 18 matches this season for Memphis while donning the captain’s sleeve. Weston anchored a Tiger backline that recorded seven shutouts. He recorded one assist – the game-winning goal in the team’s 2-0 win over UAB.

Weston was named as the AAC Defensive Player of the Week after helping the team to a 1-0 win over Green Bay and handing them their first loss of the season.

