Rocky River’s Mackenzie Russell verbally commits to Dayton – Morning Journal

Every morning before school, Rocky River girls soccer Coach Patrick Hopkins knows his junior midfielder Mackenzie Russell gets in a workout as she strives to reach the next level of soccer.

Over the holidays Dec. 23, Russell posted on her Instagram account she’s verbally committed to the University of Dayton as part of their 2024 recruiting class, getting a chance to fulfill that long-held wish.

“i am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to play d1 soccer at the university of dayton!” Russell said in her post ending with the hashtag #goflyers.

“The process of going through this is really hard on these girls,” Hopkins said. “They have these high expectations and these dreams that they want to move on and play at the higher level at Division I. It’s not easy, and it’s not like there’s a whole lot of positions out there. Talking about Mackenzie, she’s someone who’s completely dedicated and works unbelievably hard, putting in a tremendous amount of time.

“It’s good that when you put in that work and somebody — a strong Division I program like Dayton — reaches out and really cares about you and wants you, knowing not only who you are as a player but as a person. It’s a stressful process, and I’m glad for her that it went as well as it did and she deserves it.”

Russell has been a big contributor to the Pirates’ postseason success dating back to her freshman year, helping the team get to the state semifinals two of the last three seasons.

“It’s not easy to make an immediate impact as a freshman, and she was able to make that impact,” Hopkins stated. “It’s not easy and it’s hard to do, especially when you have a lot of strong players around you. She came in and did an amazing job right away.

If you truly understand the game of soccer and you come to our game and watch Mackenzie and focus on her, you’ll be unbelievably impressed with the amount of ground she covers, the way she plays, the decisions she makes, and just her overall play.”

While Hopkins notes it doesn’t always show with the goals on the scoreboard, the first-team Division I Greater Cleveland honoree’s tireless work ethic to open opportunities for her teammates is second to none. He recalled as a freshman when she was tasked with covering Mansfield Madison’s Taylor Huff, who was the 2020-21 United Soccer Coaches National Scholar Player of the Year and the 2020 Ohio Girls Player of the Year by the Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association, in a state semifinal. Huff went on to play at Tennessee in 2021.

“After the game, Taylor came running over and said, ‘You did a great job!’ What she does for the team, I can’t even put into words,” Hopkins said. “She’s been a strong part of our team and a big reason why we have the success we’ve had. She doesn’t always get the recognition that she may deserve.”