Rockwood’s Harrold becomes a member of the 1st Garrett College soccer team

ROCKWOOD — Allison Harrold was the most versatile player on the Rockwood girls soccer team that finished District 5 Class 1A runner-up this past season. Her ability to play a variety of positions helped Harrold earn four all-Somerset County selections throughout her career, including a first-team nod as a junior.

Rockwood’s Harrold becomes a member of the 1st Garrett College soccer team

The senior will continue her athletic career at the next level, announcing her commitment on Tuesday to play for Coach Brandon Jackson on the Inaugural Garrett College Women’s soccer team.

“I am thankful the coach was able to scout me and give me the opportunity to play,” said Harrold. “To have the chance to be on the first Women’s soccer team at Garrett is a great opportunity.”

Super 16 All-StarsInaugural Daily American Somerset County Super 16 Girls Soccer Team All-Stars announced

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button