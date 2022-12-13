Rockwood’s Finnleigh Gould eager to compete for La Roche soccer

ROCKWOOD ― Finnleigh Gould has been an integral piece of the Rockwood soccer program for the past four years, helping the Rockets to two District 5 Class 1A runner-up finishes and a PIAA playoff appearance.

On Monday, Gould announced her intentions to continue her athletic and academic career. The senior standout will play soccer at Division III La Roche University of the Allegheny Mountain Conference.

“It was a very long process. I wanted to play collegiate soccer so that was a big thing,” Gould said of her decision. “We went to a lot of ID Camps for soccer. I went to one at Seton Hill University and got noticed by the La Roche Assistant coach. I went to the school to visit and realized that was the school I wanted to go to.”

