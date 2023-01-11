Rockwall-Heath football players hospitalized, Coach on leave after extreme workout

Rockwall-Heath head football Coach John Harrell has been placed on administrative leave after multiple players were hospitalized following an intense workout last week that required Athletes to do nearly 400 push-ups.

A Heath parent, who didn’t want to be identified because of fear of retaliation, said her son has been hospitalized and diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, a stress-induced muscle disorder that can damage cells and cause kidney damage and even failure in severe cases. She said her son was forced to do 300 to 400 push-ups with no water breaks on Friday.

A Tuesday letter sent by Rockwall-Heath principal Todd Bradford said several students “needed medical attention, and in some cases, hospitalization,” and that Harrell was placed on administrative leave while a third party investigates.

It is unclear how many players were affected.

The letter went on to say that at the beginning of Monday’s Athletic class, the campus Athletic trainer advised student-athletes to see the trainer should they experience any of the following symptoms: unable to Bend or extend arms, unable to lift arms above head, dark urine and sharp arm pain.

Rockwall ISD Athletic Director Russ Reeves declined to comment. Harrell did not respond to a message seeking comment.

“Please know the district immediately implemented measures to address the situation and provide support for our students,” the letter said. “To thoroughly investigate any connection between the activities in class and student illnesses, the district is retaining an independent third party to investigate the event. The district is also taking interim action, including but not limited to, placing Coach Harrell on administrative leave while the investigation is pending and notifying appropriate outside agencies. District administrators and campus personnel have been in contact with the affected families and student-athletes.”

The News was told that school district administrators were made aware of the situation on Monday morning.

Harrell was promoted from Assistant head Coach and run game Coordinator to head Coach in January 2022, and the team was 7-5 this season and lost in the second round of the playoffs. Harrell has been at Rockwall-Heath since 2019, and the team reached a regional final in 2020 and the regional semifinals in 2021.

On Monday, student-athletes attending class participated in a recovery workout with a light warm-up and light stretching that was non-strenuous.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

On Twitter: @DMNGregRiddle