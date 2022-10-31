Rockland Rotary holds annual Marcel Lacasse Memorial Golf Tournament – ​​Knox County VillageSoup

ROCKLAND — For over 36 years, the Rockland Rotary Club has sponsored the Marcel Lacasse Memorial Golf Tournament, raising funds to provide scholarships to deserving area high school seniors.

Once again, the tournament was a huge success thanks to the generous support from such a caring community. Rockland Rotary would like to thank all the sponsors, players, and in-kind gifts that made this fundraising event so successful.

In-kind donations: Shepard Motors, Quirk GMC/Chevrolet, Camden National Bank, Doris Vertz, Bixby LLC (Kate McAleer), Maine Mutual, Hanover, Acadia, Bayview Financial, Ronald Frontin, Goose River GC (Alex Plummer), FW Webb , Samoset (Connie Russell), Debbie Morrison, Jeremy Daigle, Varney GMC, Hartland Gravel, Megunticook Golf (Gil Fifield), J. Mark Apothecary, Jeff Boutaugh, Rockland Golf Club (Keenan), Diane Zollo, Adreth Rackliff, Karen Talbot, J. Hilburn Custom Clothes (James Barger), Dance N’ Art Studio, Nancy Eugley, and Carolyn Philbrook.

Double Eagle sponsors: Acadia, Bayview Financial, Camden National Bank, Dead River, Edward Jones Investments, Patrons Oxford Insurance, and Berkley Insurance Co.

Eagle sponsors: Allen Insurance, Carroll Harper and Associates, Continuum Physical Therapy, Fisher Engineering, and Michael Mullins.

Birdie sponsors: Eastern Tire, EL Spear, Horch Roofing, Liberty Mutual Insurance, MidCoast FCU, Mr. Tire, Tradewinds, Seacoast Security, and Patriot Insurance.

PAR sponsors: Floor Magic, J. Edward Knight, Southend Grocery, and Knight Marine.

