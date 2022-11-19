Rockland High football loses in state semifinals

WALPOLE — Friday’s Division 6 state semifinal between the St. Mary’s and Rockland High football teams came down to the breaks.

The Spartans were a little better at making most of their bounces, which is why they defeated the Bulldogs, 15-14, to clinch a spot in the state final at Gillette Stadium and end Rockland’s title defense. Well. 3 St. Mary’s (10-1) will play the Winner of Saturday’s semifinal between No. 13 Cardinal Spellman and No. 1 Stoneham (2:30pm at Weston High).

“We got some breaks tonight and we made some plays, that’s the sign of a good football team,” said St. Mary’s Coach Sean Driscoll.

With 7:38 remaining, No. 2 Rockland (7-3) recovered a Spartan fumble near midfield and embarked on a 15-play drive that included three fourth-down conversions and drained the clock to 1:13.

But the Bulldogs failed to turn that into points.

The third fourth-down conversion came on a defensive pass interference on a fourth-and-12 that moved the ball to the 15. Rockland quarterback Michael Moriarty didn’t return after that play due to injury and junior Jordan DePina was called upon in a tough spot for a backup quarterback. DePina’s runs on first and second down resulted in zero yards, and his attempt at escaping a sack by throwing the ball away resulted in a game-sealing interception by Joel Maggs with 1:23 remaining.

Rockland’s other fourth-down conversions on that drive were a 25-yard pass from Moriarty to Coulstring on fourth-and-long and a four-yard run by Lucas Leander that required a chain measurement.

“Probably a great high school football game for you guys to watch, that’s for sure,” said Rockland Coach Nick Liquori to Reporters after the game. “Taking (Moriarty) out put us behind the 8-ball a little bit but the kids never quit, that’s all I really ever ask for. They’re real emotional, which is to be expected. It’s a great high school football game, unfortunately somebody has got to win and somebody’s got to lose.”

When the Bulldogs made mistakes, the Spartans made sure those opportunities weren’t wasted. Rockland looked to be taking a lead heading into Halftime on a 14-play drive, but senior Lucas Leander fumbled just outside the goal line and the ball went out of bounds for a touchback with 26 seconds remaining in the second quarter. That allowed the Spartans to hold a 7-6 lead into halftime.

Rockland then turned the ball over on Downs on its first drive of the second half. The Spartans looked well on their way to a three-and-out when the pocket collapsed on quarterback Tyler Guy, but the sophomore scrambled to extend the play long enough to get a pass off to wide-open senior Nick Sacco, who rumbled his way for a 58-yard TD catch.

“(Sacco) got himself open and our quarterback, just before he got tackled, just to throw a little dart out there and we were lucky,” said Driscoll.

The damage wasn’t done yet, as the Spartans baited the Bulldogs into jumping offsides on the extra-point kick. With the nudge closer to the goal-line, St. Mary’s opted to go for two points instead, which was successful when Derick Coulanges plunged into the end zone. That put the Spartans up by two scores, 15-6, with 7:29 left in the third quarter.

