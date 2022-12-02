Rockingham girl’s golf team receives top league honors

JIM SANDS, ROCKINGHAMNOW.COM



The Mid-State 3A Conference All-Conference selections were released Friday morning and Rockingham County team members Meredith Pegram, Isabel Hall and McKenzie Thore were among those recognized for Excellence on the links. In addition, Rockingham’s Mike Williams once again was tapped as the Mid-State 3A Conference Coach of the Year.

Pegram, Thore and Hall won both the 2022 Mid-State 3A Conference regular season and tournament championships. The regular season title was the programs ninth-consecutive for a truly elite high school golf program that has won four state titles since 2015.

The Cougars won NCHSAA 3A state championships in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Rockingham closed out the 2022 regular season finishing fourth with a score of 299.

In addition, Pegram also qualified for the individual NCHSAA 3A State golf tournament after shooting an 84 at Whispering Pines in October at the Central Regionals tying for third place with Lillian Jordan of Northwood and Madison Cook of Eastern Guilford.

People are also reading… NC woman says she found out she had a full-grown baby inside her 1 day before delivering. How?

Joe Killian: As UNC Board of Governors eyes searches, Chancellors reflect on their roles

From behind the wheel to behind the mic. Kyle Petty gets real about life, death, racing and music.

Take Back Our Schools-GCS disbands as leaders move on

Quick Take: Grimsley 40, Cornelius Hough 37 (3 OT)

Feds wanted Reidsville man jailed for 5 years for Jan. 6 crimes. The judge had a different idea.

Severe storms predicted Tuesday could affect 25 million people in South

Kelsey Grammer explains why David Hyde Pierce won’t be in the ‘Frasier’ revival

Someone Stealing from this Greensboro church broke a lot of hearts. Then came the outpouring of support.

Early-morning Collision on West Gate City Boulevard Kills one, injures two others

Greensboro mom gets three life sentences in death of daughter, 2 others in 2020 New Year’s Day Killings

JUST GETTING STARTED: Reidsville’s Dionte Neal is making an early impact

Guilford County Schools, High School, A Honor Roll, first quarter

Northern High can still use book after Guilford school board nixes challenge

United Furniture, which has six Triad facilities, abruptly shuts down operations

The Cougars expect all three players next season, so they should once again be in the hunt for a shot at yet another state title.

The Rest of the Conference

Other Mid-State 3A All Conference selections included Atkins Golfers Yvonne Shih, Bridget Duggan and Emily Piotrowski. Jemie Hill was the Lone player from Ben L. Smith and Maddison Cook got the nod for Eastern Guilford. High Point Central’s Maddie Carroll and Morgan Owens were selected as well. Eastern Guilford’s Cook was named the Player of the Year for the 2022 season.