Rockets wrap volleyball after clash with Fairbury – Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Lynn Wilhelm

Once subdistricts start, players know that any game could be their last for the season or the last of their high school career. The stakes are high. Everyone works 110% to bring their A-game. And Tuesday night was no exception. The score went back and forth between the Syracuse Rockets and Fairbury Jeffs at the Syracuse Middle School in the subdistrict finals. A single possession could determine the outcome.

As the Rockets worked to find their way around the 6’4+ block of Fairbury’s Emily Huss, they also found ways to extend rallies and eventually force errors on the other side of the net. The first set consisted of 10 tied scores, with the last at 23. The set ended on two kills for Fairbury and a loss for Syracuse at 23-25.

With the second set much the same, the lead changed 5 times and the score tied 10 times again. As the Rockets were the first to 10, they fell behind 13-15 and 18-20. Off of hitting errors by the Jeffs, the score tied at 23 only for the Jeffs to terminate twice for a second set loss for the Rockets at 23-25.

In the third set, the Rockets started off slow and fell behind 3-6 forcing an early timeout. Out of the timeout, junior Kadyn Sisco and senior Katelyn Smith added a couple of kills while junior setter Rylee Seelhoff had a nicely timed setter dump to the back corner to tie the game at 7 and 8. A couple of blocks by Smith put the Rockets up 12-8 and forced a Jeff timeout. The Rockets gained a 20-12 lead only to see it dwindle. The Jeffs added a couple of ace serves and Kills to come within 20-18 when Seelhoff added a signature block to stop the run. The score was tied at 22 and 24 before an ace serve by freshman Bridget Donovan and a block by Smith gave the Rockets the win at 26-24.

Of course, set four went back and forth with the score tied at 9 and the Rockets leading 15-11 and 20-19 and tied again at 20 and 21. The Jeffs finished the set and match with consecutive kills for a 21-25 Syracuse loss

Syracuse ended the year with a 20-11 record and Fairbury (20-11) continues on to the district Finals against Gothenburg (30-3) on Saturday. State volleyball is at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln November 2-5.

Leader Board: Kills—Sisco, 18; Smith, 17. Assists—Seelhoff, 41. Digs—Jayden Meyer, 26; Eva Brammier, 23; Seelhoff, 19; Sisco, 18. Serve Receive—Meyer, 49; Brammier, 11.