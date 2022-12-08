Rockets vs. Spurs prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Dec. 8 best bets from proven model

A Southwest Division Matchup has the Houston Rockets (7-17) heading to the AT&T Center as they play the San Antonio Spurs (6-18) on Thursday evening. The Spurs are struggling massively, dropping 11 straight games. On Sunday, San Antonio got cooked by the Phoenix Suns 133-95. Houston has won two of its last three games, and on Monday, the Rockets beat the Philadelphia 76ers 132-123 in double overtime.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 pm ET at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Rockets as a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Rockets vs. Spurs odds The over/under for total points is set at 231.



Here are several NBA odds and betting lines and Trends for Spurs vs. Rockets:

Rockets vs. Spurs spread: Houston -1.5

Rockets vs. Spurs Over-Under: 231 points

Rockets vs. Spurs money line: Houston -120, San Antonio +100

HOU: Rockets are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 road games vs. a team with a losing home record

SA: Over is 4-0 in Spurs’ last 4 vs. a team with a losing straight-up record

Featured Game | San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets

Why the Rockets can cover

Guard Jalen Green is a fluid and twitchy athlete who can glide to the rim. Green has the leaping ability to explode to the rim for dunks or alley-oops. The 2021 second-overall pick is also an active and energetic defender while owning the awareness to consistently be in passing lanes. Green averages a team-high 21.6 points with four rebounds and four assists per game, and in Monday’s win, he finished with 27 points, four rebounds, and seven dimes.

Forward Jabari Smith Jr. is an ultra-talented and versatile force in the frontcourt. Smith Jr. has a nice shooting touch while being able to face up and drive to the basket. The Auburn product is a good rebounder, and he’s second on the team in rebounds (7.0) and first in blocks (1.0) while scoring 11.8 points per game. It’s Dec. 2, Smith Jr. racked up 17 points and six boards.

Why the Spurs can cover

Forward Keldon Johnson is an Athletic wing who is great at finishing around the basket along with possessing a reliable jumper from the perimeter. The Kentucky product fights for boards and can create offense for himself. He’s putting up 20.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. On Sunday’s loss to the Suns, Johnson finished with 27 points and five rebounds.

Guard Tre Jones is a floor general who looks to set up his teammates for easy looks. Jones finds great Angles and easy dump-offs for big men, and the Duke product can also hit pull-up jumpers. The 22-year-old averages 12.1 points with a team-high 6.9 assists per contest. It is Nov. 26, they supplied 23 points, eight rebounds, and 13 dimes.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting only two players to surpass 17 points.

