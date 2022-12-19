Rockets vs. Spurs odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Dec. 19 predictions from proven computer models

The San Antonio Spurs (9-20) will try to bounce back from a two-game losing streak when they go on the road to face the Houston Rockets (9-20) on Monday night. San Antonio had won three straight games prior to its losses to Portland and Miami last week. Houston is coming off consecutive losses to Miami and Portland as well.

Tipoff is set for 8 pm ET. Houston is favored by 4 points in the latest Rockets vs. Spurs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 228.5.

Rockets vs. Spurs spread: Rockets -4

Rockets vs. Spurs over/under: 228.5 points

Rockets vs. Spurs money line: Houston -180, San Antonio +152

Why the Rockets can cover

Houston is coming off losses to Miami and Portland, but it also picked up big wins over Phoenix and Milwaukee earlier in the homestand. The Rockets had extended their home winning streak to five games with those victories, so they have won five of their last seven home games coming into this matchup. San Antonio does not have much momentum coming into this game, having lost its last two games by double digits.

The Spurs shot 4 of 12 from the floor and committed seven turnovers in the fourth quarter of their loss to Miami on Saturday. They have been one of the worst teams in the NBA to back, covering the spread just three times in their last 14 games. Houston has covered the spread at a 6-1-1 clip in its last eight home games and is led by shooting guard Jalen Green, who is averaging 21.6 points per game.

Why the Spurs can cover

San Antonio came up short against Portland and Miami last week, but it had rattled off consecutive wins over Houston, Miami and Cleveland prior to that. The Spurs were 12-point underdogs against Miami and were 9.5-point underdogs against Cleveland, making those two of the largest upsets in the league this season. They are led by small forward Keldon Johnson, who is averaging 21.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game, although he is listed as questionable (back) for Monday.

Houston started 0 of 10 from 3-point range and finished 3 of 29 from beyond the arc in its loss to Portland on Saturday. The Rockets totaled just seven assists and shot 39.5% from the floor in the second half. They have only picked up one win in their last seven meetings with San Antonio, covering the spread three times in the last 11 head-to-head contests.

