Rockets vs. Spurs, Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers

A wild night in the NBA saw us cash just one of our three Picks against the spread, although it was a big one with the Celtics humiliating the Suns in a Matchup of arguably the two best teams through the first seven weeks of the season.

We’ve got a much lighter betting menu ahead of us on Thursday, with just three games on tap ahead of a busy weekend slate.

Here are a pair of our favorite plays to target at BetMGM on a quiet night of hoops:

NBA Thursday odds, Picks (via BetMGM)

Rockets -1.5 @ Spurs

Nuggets +1.5 @ Trail Blazers

Spurs vs. Rockets Prediction and analysis (8:30 pm ET)

The Rockets are … favored? What looks like a clerical error at first glance is the product of some inspired play from one of the NBA’s worst teams, coupled with an absolutely dreadful run by the host Spurs.

San Antonio hasn’t won a game since Nov. 11, losing 11 straight with a horrific 1-10 ATS record and by far the league’s worst net rating (-19.4) – nearly doubling the next-worst mark over the same stretch. Eight of those 11 losses have come by double digits, none worse than Sunday’s 38-point beatdown at the hands of the struggling Suns.

Meanwhile, Houston has shown signs of life with Outright wins over the 76ers and Suns, and oddsmakers were clearly impressed enough to price the Rockets as favorites for the first time all year. They went 4-3 ATS in this spot last year with four wins by at least 13 points, so don’t be afraid to pay the short price in a clearly winnable spot.

Spurs vs. Rockets pick

Rockets -1.5 (BetMGM)

Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Prediction and analysis (10 pm ET, NBA TV)

These two teams have virtually opposite profiles heading into Friday’s contest, and oddsmakers are daring you to buy low on the Nuggets in a matchup they should likely be favored to win.

On one side, Denver had won four straight and was starting to look like the elite team many have expected for two years now – only to lose three straight in puzzling fashion. On the other side, the Trail Blazers are riding a two-game high after posting a miserable 1-7 record (2-6 ATS) in their previous eight games.

Portland star guard Damian Lillard is back from his second extended absence of the season, but he played just 32 minutes in Sunday’s return – his third-fewest in 12 games – and shouldn’t be expected to be 100% in this one, either. Until he is, I’m taking the points on two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and his superior supporting cast in a clear get-right spot.

Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets pick

Nuggets +1.5 (BetMGM)