Rockets vs. Bucks: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who’s Playing

Milwaukee @ Houston

Current Records: Milwaukee 19-6; Houston 7-6 p.m

What to Know

The Houston Rockets haven’t won a game against the Milwaukee Bucks since April 29 of last year, but they’ll be looking to end the drought Sunday. Houston will take on Milwaukee at 7 pm ET at Toyota Center after having had a few days off. The Rockets need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.2 points per matchup.

Houston came up short against the San Antonio Spurs this past Thursday, falling 118-109. Point guard Kevin Porter wasn’t much of a difference maker for Houston; Porter finished with 12 points on 5-for-16 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee escaped with a win this past Friday against the Dallas Mavericks by the margin of a single free throw, 106-105. The top scorer for the Bucks was power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (28 points).

The Rockets have to know they’ll be fighting an Uphill battle given the ten-point spread they are up against. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Houston, who are 11-12-2 against the spread.

Houston is now 7-18 while Milwaukee sits at 19-6. Milwaukee is 13-5 after wins this year, and Houston is 6-11 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 pm ET

Sunday at 7 pm ET Where: Toyota Center — Houston, Texas

Toyota Center — Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.49

Odds

The Bucks are a big 10-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feeling for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA Picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get Picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee have won nine out of their last 15 games against Houston.