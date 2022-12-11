Rockets vs. Bucks: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
Who’s Playing
Milwaukee @ Houston
Current Records: Milwaukee 19-6; Houston 7-6 p.m
What to Know
The Houston Rockets haven’t won a game against the Milwaukee Bucks since April 29 of last year, but they’ll be looking to end the drought Sunday. Houston will take on Milwaukee at 7 pm ET at Toyota Center after having had a few days off. The Rockets need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.2 points per matchup.
Houston came up short against the San Antonio Spurs this past Thursday, falling 118-109. Point guard Kevin Porter wasn’t much of a difference maker for Houston; Porter finished with 12 points on 5-for-16 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee escaped with a win this past Friday against the Dallas Mavericks by the margin of a single free throw, 106-105. The top scorer for the Bucks was power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (28 points).
The Rockets have to know they’ll be fighting an Uphill battle given the ten-point spread they are up against. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Houston, who are 11-12-2 against the spread.
Houston is now 7-18 while Milwaukee sits at 19-6. Milwaukee is 13-5 after wins this year, and Houston is 6-11 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 pm ET
- Where: Toyota Center — Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.49
Odds
The Bucks are a big 10-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feeling for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA Picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get Picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won nine out of their last 15 games against Houston.
- Oct 22, 2022 – Milwaukee 125 vs. Houston 105
- Dec 22, 2021 – Milwaukee 126 vs. Houston 106
- Dec 10, 2021 – Milwaukee 123 vs. Houston 114
- May 07, 2021 – Milwaukee 141 vs. Houston 133
- Apr 29, 2021 – Houston 143 vs. Milwaukee 136
- Aug 02, 2020 – Houston 120 vs. Milwaukee 116
- Oct 24, 2019 – Milwaukee 117 vs. Houston 111
- Mar 26, 2019 – Milwaukee 108 vs. Houston 94
- Jan 09, 2019 – Milwaukee 116 vs. Houston 109
- Mar 07, 2018 – Houston 110 vs. Milwaukee 99
- Dec 16, 2017 – Houston 115 vs. Milwaukee 111
- Jan 23, 2017 – Milwaukee 127 vs. Houston 114
- Jan 18, 2017 – Houston 111 vs. Milwaukee 92
- Feb 29, 2016 – Milwaukee 128 vs. Houston 121
- Jan 22, 2016 – Houston 102 vs. Milwaukee 98