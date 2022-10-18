Rockets star Jalen Green has lofty goal for sophomore campaign

The dynamic scorer addressed the media on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s season opener in Atlanta. As Green kicks off his sophomore campaign, he has one clear objective in mind.

“All-Star,” Green said Tuesday when asked if he has a goal for the 2022-23 season. “You know, obviously as a team we want to win more games than last year. Be better as a unit, try to finish strong and start strong.”

Green will face an early test against Atlanta, as he and the Rockets go up against Talented guards Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. Green discussed the upcoming Matchup on Tuesday, and he highlighted his confidence in himself and backcourt mate Kevin Porter Jr.

“We (are) one of the best backcourts in the league, too, so it’s going to be exciting,” Green said. “I think it’s going to be a good battle. Who is the best backcourt? I’m not going to say who is. But we (are) confident in our skill and the work we put in, so it’s going to be fun. “

Green enters the 2022-23 season following an impressive end to his rookie year. He averaged 28.1 points per game across his last nine contests, a stretch that included six 30-point games. Green finished fourth in Rookie of the Year voting, and he earned a spot on the All-Rookie team.

The Rockets will kick off the season on Wednesday in Atlanta before returning to Houston for Friday’s home opener against Memphis. Tipoff from State Farm Arena on Wednesday is slated for 6:30 pm





