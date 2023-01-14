Rockets Rookie TyTy Washington scores 53 points in the NBA G League

In his Rookie season, University of Kentucky product TyTy Washington would undoubtedly love to be playing for the Houston Rockets. But with his team Mostly healthy, the No. 29 draft picks from the 2022 first round is making the most of an NBA G League stint.

In Friday’s game (box score) with the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Vipers, Houston’s G League affiliate, Washington put up an Astonishing 53 points and 10 rebounds on 15-of-33 shooting (45.5%), 6-of-17 on 3-pointers (35.3%), and 11-of-12 from the free-throw line (91.7%).

It’s hardly an isolated game for the 6-foot-3 guard, who entered Friday’s action averaging 23.5 points (47.4% FG, 50.0% on 3-pointers) and 9.0 assists in 38.2 minutes in the G League.

Washington hasn’t yet found a consistent role with the Rockets, who have Kevin Porter Jr. as their starting point guard. But with Porter currently sidelined by a left foot contusion, perhaps Washington’s performance could earn an NBA recall in the near future.

