Rockets Rookie Jabari Smith drew rave reviews from teammates and coaches during Houston’s media day on Monday.

Point guard Kevin Porter Jr. noted he was impressed by Smith’s smooth shooting stroke during summer workouts, and head coach Stephen Silas highlighted Smith’s advanced feel and skill as a defender.

“[Smith is] such a good defender, like now,” Silas said Monday. “Him as a defender is what I’m so excited about.”

Smith projects to be an impact defender in his first months as a rookie, and his defensive prowess has drawn comparison to Cleveland forward Evan Mobley, the No. 3 picks in the 2021 NBA draft. Both big men are light on their feet despite their sizable frames, able to Corral Speedy guards and forwards on the perimeter. And while Mobley is officially listed an inch taller than Smith at 7’0,” the gap may be closing.

Smith said Monday he is still growing, and he now believes he is taller than the 6’10” designation he received at the NBA combine in June. The Auburn product is officially listed at 6’11” in the Rockets’ 2022 media guide, and per Smith, he could soon reach 7’0.”

“I think I have grown, honestly,” Smith said Monday. “My dad thinks I have grown, so it’s definitely a possibility. I haven’t been measured since before the draft.”

Growth spurts for players between draft day and their first games as a pro isn’t totally unheard of across the NBA. Bucks star and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokuonmpo famously grew more than two inches from draft day to his current 6’11” frame, and Hall of Fame forward Kevin Garnett underwent a similar growth spurt in his first years in Minnesota.

Just how tall Smith will ultimately be remains an open question. For now, Houston enters training camp enthralled with its new defensive anchor.