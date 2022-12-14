Rockets Coach Stephen Silas balances basketball with grieving

HOUSTON — As the news made its way around the media workroom that Houston Rockets head Coach Stephen Silas would be returning to the sidelines, no one knew how to react.

He had only been away from the team for two days since it was announced that his father, NBA Legend Paul Silas, had passed away. It is hard to tell how an individual grieves, especially one that was as close to his father as Silas was. He made his mark in the NBA coaching ranks by working alongside his father for three different organizations during Elder Silas’ time as a head coach.

“It’s hard; it’s really hard. It took a lot to come for this (media availability), this part,” Silas said during his pregame press conference. The basketball part is like riding a bike. This part is tough.”

After his media session, Silas took a long sigh but walked out with his signature smile that he has flashed since being introduced as the Rockets’ head Coach in 2020. It may have been his way of coping and dealing with losing one of his closest friends .

Once Tuesday’s game began against the Phoenix Suns, it was back to business as usual for Silas. He helped orchestrate and devise a plan for his young team to keep point guard Chris Paul from taking control of the game in the absence of Devin Booker. Houston beat Phoenix by a score of 111-97 to secure its fifth straight home win.

As the game concluded, Silas was met by Suns head Coach Monty Williams at mid-court. Most coaches shake hands, share a couple of words with each other, and move on.

Williams knew this situation, however, would require more, and he did the same thing for Silas that other coaches and players did for him in previous years upon his return to coaching. Williams had taken a break in 2016 after his wife died from a tragic car accident.

The two coaches embraced one another, and it was clear that Williams could feel the pain and hurt that ran through Silas’ body.

Silas made his way off the court as the customary streamers came down from the Toyota Center rafters after the Rockets won the game, and he knew it was time to face reality. He started his postgame press conference in the same fashion as he had earlier, with a long sigh.

“I kind of didn’t want the game to end,” Silas said with a slight smile. “Now it is like real life starts up again.”