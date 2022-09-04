Rockets big Alperen Sengun ranked at No. 23 among NBA centers

Our sister website, HoopsHype, is wrapping up its rankings of the five primary position groups across the NBA Entering the 2022-23 season, as voted upon by their team of Writers and editors.

This week, HoopsHype Revealed its aggregated list of the best centers, which is where second-year big man Alperen Sengun — the No. 16 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 class — is expected to become a first-time starter with the Houston Rockets this season.

On that list, Sengun checks in at No. 23 overall. Here’s the explanation from Frank Urbina of HoopsHype:

Already a fan favorite among hardcore Houston Rockets fans, Alperen Sengun boasts a highly unique level of skill that helps him overcome the fact he’s lacking in the athleticism department for a modern center. As a rookie, Sengun averaged 9.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists to go with 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks in just 20.7 minutes of nightly action. Sengun may not be much of an outside shooter yet (24.8 percent from three in his first season), but he’s a chore to defend in the post thanks to his abundance of crafty moves down low. He’s also got special passing potential, as Sengun tossed out some dimes last season that were reminiscent of the player coming up at No. 1 on this very list. Adding to the excitement for Rockets fans this offseason has been Sengun’s play for his native Turkey in FIBA ​​competition, where he’s been able to be a more focal point on offense than he was as a rookie in Houston. His 6-foot-9 body and ground-bound style of play might hinder him from ever becoming a superstar in the NBA, but there’s no doubt Sengun has a pretty impressive ceiling as a scoring, playmaking big man, the likes of some other European transplant centers in the modern Association.

For comparative purposes, Sengun is ranked just ahead of Isaiah Hartenstein of the Clippers and Richaun Holmes of the Kings on the list. Sengun came in narrowly behind Kevon Looney of the Warriors, Kevin Love of the Cavaliers, and Ivica Zubac of the Clippers.

Among Rockets, Sengun was joined on HoopsHype’s top-25 position lists by second-year prospect Jalen Green (No. 15 among shooting guards) and rookie Jabari Smith Jr. (No. 22 at power forward). The Rockets did not have any representatives on the lists for point guards and small forwards Entering the 2022-23 season.