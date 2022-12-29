Rockets at Mavericks: Free Live Stream NBA Online, Channel, Time – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Luka Doncic is otherworldly right now. He’s on a run that has no parallel. Doncic willed the Dallas Mavericks to their fourth straight win, beating the New York Knicks 126-121 in overtime. While the comeback was phenomenal, Doncic’s performance – 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists – is literally unmatched in NBA history. It is the first 60-20-10 triple-double in league history. Doncic’s only response to the heroic performance was that he was tired and needed a recovery beer, turning in a postgame interview almost as epic as his play on the court. Doncic scored a basket after getting the rebound off an intentionally missed free throw to send the Mavericks into overtime.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button