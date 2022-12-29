Rockets at Mavericks: Free Live Stream NBA Online, Channel, Time – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Luka Doncic is otherworldly right now. He’s on a run that has no parallel. Doncic willed the Dallas Mavericks to their fourth straight win, beating the New York Knicks 126-121 in overtime. While the comeback was phenomenal, Doncic’s performance – 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists – is literally unmatched in NBA history. It is the first 60-20-10 triple-double in league history. Doncic’s only response to the heroic performance was that he was tired and needed a recovery beer, turning in a postgame interview almost as epic as his play on the court. Doncic scored a basket after getting the rebound off an intentionally missed free throw to send the Mavericks into overtime.

The extra quarter was almost a forgone conclusion after that as Doncic had no chance of losing any steam putting the team on his shoulders.

The win was even more unexpected knowing that the Mavericks were down nine with 33 seconds to go. The four wins in a row have put Dallas three games over .500 which is a season-best as they face a struggling Rockets team on Thursday night.

