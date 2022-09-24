Rockets Announce Training Camp Roster

The Rockets preseason opener is at home vs. San Antonio on Sunday, Oct. 2. Houston will also host Toronto on Friday, Oct. 7 before wrapping up the preseason with games at Miami on Monday, Oct. 10 and at Indiana on Friday, Oct. 14. The Rockets will open the regular season at Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 19 with their first home game vs. Memphis on Friday, Oct. 21.

The Houston Rockets today announced their training camp roster in preparation for the 2022-23 season:

Well. Name Pos. Htt. Wt. DOB Prior to NBA/Country NBA Exp.
00 Sterling Brown G 6 to 5 219 2/10/95 SMU/USA 5
0 TyTy Washington Jr. G 6-3 197 11/15/01 Kentucky/USA R
1 Jabari Smith Jr. F 6-10 220 5/13/03 Auburn/USA R
2 David Nwaba F 6 to 5 219 1/14/93 Cal Poly/USA 6
3 Kevin Porter Jr. G 6 to 4 203 5/4/00 USC/USA 3
4 Jalen Green G 6-6 178 2/9/02 G League Ignite; Fresno, CA/USA 1
6 KJ Martin F 6-7 215 1/6/01 IMG Academy/USA 2
7 Trey Burke G 6-0 185 11/12/92 Michigan/USA 9
8 Jae’Sean Tate F 6 to 4 230 10/28/95 Sydney Kings (Australia); Ohio State/USA 2
9 Josh Christopher G 6 to 5 215 12/8/01 Arizona State/USA 1
10 Eric Gordon G 6-3 215 12/25/88 Indiana/USA 14
12 Trevor Hudgins* G 6-0 180 3/23/99 NW Missouri State/USA R
15 Daishen Nix G 6 to 5 224 2/13/02 G League Ignite/USA 1
16 Usman Garuba F 6-8 220 3/9/02 Real Madrid (Spain)/Spain 1
17 Tari Eason F 6-8 216 5/10/01 Louisiana State/USA R
20 Bruno Fernando C 6-9 240 8/15/98 Maryland/Angola 3
25 Garrison Mathews G 6 to 5 215 10/24/96 Lipscomb/USA 3
28 Alperen Sengun C 6-9 235 7/25/02 Besiktas (Türkiye)/Türkiye 1
32 Marquese Chriss F 6-9 240 7/2/97 Washington/USA 6
51 Boban Marjanović C 7-4 290 8/15/88 KK Crvena Zvezda/Serbia 7
*Two-Way Contract

