Rockets Announce Training Camp Roster
The Rockets preseason opener is at home vs. San Antonio on Sunday, Oct. 2. Houston will also host Toronto on Friday, Oct. 7 before wrapping up the preseason with games at Miami on Monday, Oct. 10 and at Indiana on Friday, Oct. 14. The Rockets will open the regular season at Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 19 with their first home game vs. Memphis on Friday, Oct. 21.
The Houston Rockets today announced their training camp roster in preparation for the 2022-23 season:
|Name
|Pos.
|Htt.
|Wt.
|DOB
|Prior to NBA/Country
|NBA Exp.
|00
|Sterling Brown
|G
|6 to 5
|219
|2/10/95
|SMU/USA
|5
|0
|TyTy Washington Jr.
|G
|6-3
|197
|11/15/01
|Kentucky/USA
|R
|1
|Jabari Smith Jr.
|F
|6-10
|220
|5/13/03
|Auburn/USA
|R
|2
|David Nwaba
|F
|6 to 5
|219
|1/14/93
|Cal Poly/USA
|6
|3
|Kevin Porter Jr.
|G
|6 to 4
|203
|5/4/00
|USC/USA
|3
|4
|Jalen Green
|G
|6-6
|178
|2/9/02
|G League Ignite; Fresno, CA/USA
|1
|6
|KJ Martin
|F
|6-7
|215
|1/6/01
|IMG Academy/USA
|2
|7
|Trey Burke
|G
|6-0
|185
|11/12/92
|Michigan/USA
|9
|8
|Jae’Sean Tate
|F
|6 to 4
|230
|10/28/95
|Sydney Kings (Australia); Ohio State/USA
|2
|9
|Josh Christopher
|G
|6 to 5
|215
|12/8/01
|Arizona State/USA
|1
|10
|Eric Gordon
|G
|6-3
|215
|12/25/88
|Indiana/USA
|14
|12
|Trevor Hudgins*
|G
|6-0
|180
|3/23/99
|NW Missouri State/USA
|R
|15
|Daishen Nix
|G
|6 to 5
|224
|2/13/02
|G League Ignite/USA
|1
|16
|Usman Garuba
|F
|6-8
|220
|3/9/02
|Real Madrid (Spain)/Spain
|1
|17
|Tari Eason
|F
|6-8
|216
|5/10/01
|Louisiana State/USA
|R
|20
|Bruno Fernando
|C
|6-9
|240
|8/15/98
|Maryland/Angola
|3
|25
|Garrison Mathews
|G
|6 to 5
|215
|10/24/96
|Lipscomb/USA
|3
|28
|Alperen Sengun
|C
|6-9
|235
|7/25/02
|Besiktas (Türkiye)/Türkiye
|1
|32
|Marquese Chriss
|F
|6-9
|240
|7/2/97
|Washington/USA
|6
|51
|Boban Marjanović
|C
|7-4
|290
|8/15/88
|KK Crvena Zvezda/Serbia
|7
|*Two-Way Contract