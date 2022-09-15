Rocket volleyball hosts DC West, AG – Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Lynn Wilhelm

The Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca Rocket volleyball team Hosted the DC West Falcons (7-0) and Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays (1-5) in a triangular on Saturday, Sept. 3. They started the day against a tough Falcon team that included 6’4 Creighton commit Nora Wurtz. As the Rockets struggled to find kills at the net with Wurtz in the front row and an answer for her kills, they found other ways to score with setter dumps from junior Rylee Seelhoff and strong serving with aces from Juniors Kadyn Sisco and Eva Brammier and sophomore Jayden Meyer. With side-out scoring much of the set and tied scores at 5, 10, 15, and 19, the Rockets finally went on a run from hitting errors by DC West and kills by Sisco, to win the set 25-22.

In the second set, it was DC West that went on runs first. The Rockets fell behind 5-8, 10-16, and 19-25 for a second set loss. Although they controlled DC West in many areas, their own errors hitting and at the service line prevented them from points.

With the lack of momentum in the third and deciding set, the Rockets failed to go on any runs as the Falcons continued to get the Rockets out of sync. The Rockets were down 3-5, 5-10, 8-15, and finally 10-25 for the set and game loss.

As the Rockets watched the second game of the day with DC West taking the win over Ashland, 2-1, they came out strong against Ashland. Senior Katelyn Smith showed the crowd what she is capable of with 3 quick kills to put the Rockets up 9-6 and hold the lead throughout the game with scores of 15-11, 20-14, and finally 25-17.

In the second set, tied at 4, behind the serving of freshman Bridget Donovan, the Rockets went ahead 13-4 with kills from Juniors Eva Brammier and Kayden Sisco and two blocks from Sisco. The Rockets held that lead for scores of 15-9, 20-12, and finally 25-20 for a first-set win.