Rocket golf wraps up 2022 campaign – Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Rocket Golfers Reese Stubbendick and Mallory Mueller recently wrapped up the fall season. Both Golfers earned an Athletic letter for their work on the team this season. Mueller is a senior while Stubbendick plans to return to the Rocket golf program for her senior season in 2023-24.

“Reese was the Lone golfer that played for the Rockets at the Lincoln Christian Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 29, and then returned to play at Hidden Valley again for the district tournament on Monday, Oct. 9,” said Rocket Coach Sallie Agena. “The Lincoln Christian Invitational posted some interesting challenges for Reese as she learned to navigate the greens and her putting. She ran into some difficulty with penalties but pushed through to finish with a 68-58 for a 126.”

“Reese returned to the same course; however, this time she was ready for action and showed confidence in her play,” said Agena. “She did very well make decisions shot by shot to give herself a chance to score well on each hole. She kept her composure and played calmly throughout the round. Putting continues to be one of her challenges, but she did adjust which made a big difference in her final score. Reese shot a 59-53=112, taking 14 strokes off her previous round the week prior.

“In results, Reese placed 18th. The top 10 and ties for 10th qualify for the state tournament. This round lit the fire for some goal setting for Reese to prepare for next season,” Agena said.

Looking at the team results from the district tournament, Lincoln Christian, Lincoln Lutheran and Superior finished 1-2-3 in the final standings. Lincoln Christian shot a 382.

Olivia Lovegrove, a junior from Lincoln Christian shot a tournament winning score of 65.

Maya Kuszak, a senior from Lincoln Christian shot 84 for second and Jamisyn Kirkpatrick, a junior from Auburn shot 87 for third.