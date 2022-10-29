Rockers make stadium payments

October 29—HIGH POINT — A full slate of High Point Rockers games and other events translated into solid financial results for the main tenant at Truist Point stadium.

As of Oct. 21, the city received the final payment to complete the $400,000 annual lease, as well as $500,000 for naming rights, for the use of the facility.

Both are due annually on Oct. 31 under the use and operating agreement between the city and the High Point Downtown Stadium Foundation, the nonprofit board that oversees the baseball team.

“We’re happy to say we’ve met our obligation with the city for another year and we’re looking forward to 2023,” Rockers President Pete Fisch said. “Everything is working well with our partnership with the city.”

The stadium revenue Streams include ticket sales for games, corporate sponsorships, rentals for other sports and outside events, and food, Concession and apparel sales.

The city uses the lease payments, as well as the naming-rights donations from Truist Bank, to pay off the construction debt on the stadium.

The Rockers Hosted 71 regular season and playoff baseball games this season, which were among more than 200 events at the stadium over the past year. These included meetings and banquets, a kickball league, college and amateur baseball games, middle school graduation ceremonies, a wrestling tournament and the annual Taste of the Town fundraiser.

“That number continues to grow,” Fisch said. “We’re realizing as a multipurpose stadium, there’s so many things you can do out here.”

An additional stadium tenant is slated to come on board in 2024 when an MLS Next Pro professional soccer team begins to play there.

The soccer team, which has scheduled an announcement for its launch and other details Nov. 10, will contract with the Downtown Stadium Foundation for use of the venue.