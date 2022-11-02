Rock on: Annual Gravitas tournament set for Sunday | Business

DUMMERSTON — Enthusiasts and competitors of the locally created game Gravitas — Let’s call them “rockheads” — will gather Sunday for the game’s third tournament at Dummerston Community Center, 166 West St.

The single-elimination tournament — “Gravistock III” — will begin at 9 am Up to 42 contestants will stack stones over two rounds on seven tables, three to a table, two pieces of each Gravitas shape per player. Game Creator and rock cutter Tom Hathaway said it is a family-friendly tournament, with a “home run kickball derby” taking place outside and craft tables with handmade jewelry and other items available inside. Food and refreshments will also be available, Hathaway said.

Reigning Gravitas Champion Riley Lucier of Townshend, who “out-stacked” 20 other competitors in last year’s tournament, said this year’s event should be “a fun time.” Asked why he is so good at stacking stones, Lucier said, “I do plumbing, so seeing if something is ‘plumb’ is kind of in my eye.”

But Lucier said Gravitas is a game that can appeal to a wide range of people.

“Anybody can play. A kid can play, an old man can play. It’s an equal field.”

Lucier said he achieved his personal-best high stack with 26 stones. He takes the game seriously, and he expects to be pushed to the limit again on Sunday.

“Nobody’s perfect, and if you want to win, you want to win with honor, you want to push it until the next person pushes themselves,” he said.