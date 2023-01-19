Rock ‘N Rumble, Nike North Coast Cup boost Cleveland tourism

Last year, when the Junior Volleyball Association (JVA) opened registration for the sixth annual Rock ‘N Rumble tournament in Cleveland, the organization was able to fill more than 350 available spots.

In five hours.

With a waiting list of more than 200 teams.

“We were like, ‘Hey, there’s a lot of teams that aren’t given the opportunity to compete in this event,'” said Briana Schunzel, the JVA’s director of marketing, education and partner development. “A lot of teams were upset they weren’t able to get in.”

So, the JVA opted to add a second tournament in 2023, bringing roughly 500 total teams and 8,000 spectators to the Huntington Convention Center over the first two full weekends in January.

Those tournaments, along with the Inaugural Nike North Coast Cup volleyball tournament over Presidents’ Day weekend, will provide an estimated $8.6 million in economic impact during a season when cities like Cleveland struggle to attract tourists who aren’t holding a bucket of bait and an auger.

Overall, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission (GCSC) will host nine major Sporting events in 2023, providing an estimated $17,875 million impact. The three volleyball tournaments will account for almost half of that total.

“Success breeds success,” GCSC president and CEO David Gilbert said. “We got the Junior Volleyball Association to say yes to Cleveland (in 2016), and their event went so well they’ve doubled the number of teams and weekends. Then you add this new Nike organization. Not only are those tournaments bringing in millions and millions, but they’re doing so at times of the year when our hotels and restaurants are largely empty.”

These smaller events are especially important during a year when the GCSC doesn’t have a marquee national event like the NBA All-Star Game (2022 in Cleveland), NFL Draft (2021) or MLB All-Star Game (2019). NBA All-Star 2022 alone provided the region with $141.4 million in direct spending and a total economic impact of $248.9 million, the GCSC said, but those events are outliers for midsize cities.

Consequently, it’s crucial for the GCSC to find opportunities in sports such as volleyball, which in 2017 surpassed basketball as the No. 1 girls team participation in the country. At the high school level alone, volleyball had 454,153 participants in 2021-22, just 2,500 behind track and field for the No. 1 overall participatory sport for girls, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS). That’s creating a trickle-up effect at the college level, where volleyball attendance and viewership numbers (particularly on the Big Ten Network) are both on the rise.

“Our sport is booming,” said Schunzel, who grew up in Solon but now lives in Atlanta. “It’s fun, it’s elegant, it’s graceful, it’s exciting, it’s fast-paced. A lot of girls — and boys — are gravitating towards the sport. If we can get more exposure on the main channels of communication, like prime TV and not ESPN+, and get more support from the NCAA, I think the ceiling is really high for how popular the sport can get.”

While high school volleyball is traditionally a fall sport, the top players typically play during the winter as well, which is a source of frustration for girls basketball coaches, who understandably hate losing tall, athletic players to a Rival sport. That creates opportunities for organizations like the GCSC.

“There is fierce competition for youth athletes in all sports and you’re seeing more kids play year-round,” Gilbert said. “Sports like soccer and lacrosse and volleyball are vying for Athletes because they mean really big dollars. Thankfully, our community is starting to see more of its share of those dollars.”

The Rock ‘N Rumble tournaments were the first of seven planned events for the JVA in the first half of this year, with all but one of those tournaments taking place in the Eastern time zone. Consequently, the JVA had to schedule the first Rock ‘N Rumble (for teams 12-under to 15-under) on Jan. 7-8, which was a little early for some clubs and explains why it drew “only” 192 teams. The second weekend (16-under to 18-under) drew about 300 teams.

JVA plans to continue the two-weekend format, Schunzel said.

“The sports commission, they are an absolute gem to work with,” said Schunzel, who interned with the GCSC years ago. “It’s really a Joy to be in Cleveland. The support has been so good from the community, the convention center and the outside groups that we work with. It really allows us to feel like if we need something, we only need to ask and that everything will be taken care of. It’s really one of our favorite events of the year.”

The three volleyball tournaments are proof of the value of the 10-year-old Huntington Convention Center, Gilbert said. (Cleveland’s old convention center couldn’t host volleyball events because the ceilings were too low.) If anything, Gilbert believes the convention center is still too small compared with those in cities such as Columbus (which has twice the exhibition space) and Indianapolis ( five times).

“We could host bigger events if we had more space, but it shows the value of having really good infrastructure,” he said. “Sometimes people wonder whether facilities like the convention center or Stadiums or other things, asking, ‘Is it worth the public dollars?’ These (tournaments) start to show that the return on investment is absolutely there for the community.”

Gilbert, of course, has an inherent interest in seeing Cleveland’s infrastructure grow, which is why he’s excited about Cleveland State’s plan to replace the Wolstein Center with a smaller venue, as well as the Cleveland Soccer Group’s hopes for building a soccer stadium for the MLS Next Pro team coming to the city in 2025.

“We’ve always taken the view that our job is to play the cards we’re dealt and make the most out of them for Cleveland,” Gilbert said. “If we can add additional cards to our hand with those types of new facilities, in every one of those cases there’s a lot more we can do.

“We have the Reputation as one of the best sports events cities in America. We punch way above our weight in attracting and creating those types of events. With new facilities would come lots of opportunities for Cleveland.”