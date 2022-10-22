Rock Bridge tennis second at state, volleyball to play for district title

Rock Bridge girls tennis finished the 2022 season with two pieces of hardware.

The Bruins beat Liberty 5-0 to advance to the state championship match, but St. Joseph’s Academy downed Rock Bridge 5-0 to win the Class 3 title.

The Bruins came in second place as a team, which follows a third-place finish in the doubles tournament.

“We maxed out on the season. We accomplished all we were capable of doing,” Bruins head Coach Ben Loeb said. “We navigated a tough schedule. We won many tough Duals against good teams. The Duals we didn’t win were against great teams. The girls invested in the journey as I wanted them to do.”

Rock Bridge claimed its shutout win over Liberty by starting off with a 3-0 lead after doubles. From there, Prathy Premkumar and Rebecca Stamose won their singles matches to round out the scoring.

