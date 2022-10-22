Rock Bridge tennis second at state, volleyball to play for district title

Rock Bridge girls tennis finished the 2022 season with two pieces of hardware.

The Bruins beat Liberty 5-0 to advance to the state championship match, but St. Joseph’s Academy downed Rock Bridge 5-0 to win the Class 3 title.

The Bruins came in second place as a team, which follows a third-place finish in the doubles tournament.

“We maxed out on the season. We accomplished all we were capable of doing,” Bruins head Coach Ben Loeb said. “We navigated a tough schedule. We won many tough Duals against good teams. The Duals we didn’t win were against great teams. The girls invested in the journey as I wanted them to do.”

Rock Bridge claimed its shutout win over Liberty by starting off with a 3-0 lead after doubles. From there, Prathy Premkumar and Rebecca Stamose won their singles matches to round out the scoring.

In the Championship dual, St. Joseph’s gave Rock Bridge a taste of its own medicine by leading 3-0 after doubles and claiming the title after winning two singles matches.

Rock Bridge’s doubles team of Prathy Premkumar and Jenna Lin beat Pembroke Hill 5-7, 6-2, 12-10 to claim third in doubles.

Although Rock Bridge fell short of a state title, it proved its program remains a dominant force in Missouri.

“Naturally you want to be the champion,” Loeb said. “But our girls took second place in a state that has become dominated by elite private schools in this sport. Our girls are championship-caliber people that had a lot of success this season. They should feel a great sense of pride in the many accomplishments. It’s been a gratifying ride this season.”

Bruins volleyball to play for a district title

After defeating Hickman in straight sets Wednesday, Rock Bridge volleyball put on a repeat performance Friday.

The Bruins beat the Kewpies 3-0 in the district semifinals to advance to the district title match Monday.

Rock Bridge Coach Trevor Koelling said he wanted to see his team keep its consistency in district play, and Friday brought clean play from its offense and restrictive play from its defense.

The Bruins will host Blue Springs on Monday for the Class 5 District 5 title.