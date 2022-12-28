Rock bottom? Broncos ranked No. 32 in several NFL Power Rankings

When you fire your head Coach after getting Embarrassed on national television, you know things are bad.

But for the Broncos, things can’t get any worse. At least according to experts around the country. There’s nowhere for Denver to go but up, as ESPN, CBS and Pro Football Talk all have the Broncos at No. 32 in their Weekly NFL Power Rankings.

Here’s a sampling of what the sites wrote about why Denver is now last, even behind the lowly Texans and Bears, who each have worse records than the Broncos…

ESPN: The (Rams) loss included three interceptions by quarterback Russell Wilson; a defensive meltdown that saw the Rams score on eight of nine possessions; sideline tantrums between Broncos players; and outside linebacker Randy Gregory throwing a punch.

CBS: This thing has gone way off the rails, which is why Coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired. They are awful. What’s worse, they are stuck with Russell Wilson.

PFT: They’ve officially given up.

Yikes. None of those are easy for Broncos fans to read, particularly the last one. And Mike Florio, the author of the piece, isn’t wrong. What we saw in Los Angeles on Christmas was flat out ridiculous. Nothing about the 51-14 loss screamed the Broncos care at all. They showed more fight with each other and postgame than during the actual game.

As things currently sit, Denver would send the No. 3 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Seahawks. So, the actual standing don’t say the Broncos are the worst team in the NFL, however, the eye-test does.

