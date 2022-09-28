Rochester Residents encouraged to answer their phones for a golf survey – Post Bulletin

ROCHESTER — Rochester Residents are being encouraged to answer their phones for the next two weeks, even if they don’t recognize the number calling.

The City of Rochester is working with Minnesota-based provider Morris-Leatherman to conduct a telephone survey of up to 500 randomly selected community members, which includes an oversampling to gain a representative population of the golfing community.

The survey is anticipated to begin today, Wednesday, Sept. 28, and continue into early October.

The survey results are expected to be added to other community input as the Rochester Park Board and the city’s park staff prepare a recommendation for the future of the city’s four Municipal golf courses.

The Rochester City Council has asked for a recommendation based on three possible outcomes:

Maintaining existing courses and developing a strategy to fund up to a recommended $722,500 per year to support Improvements and annual operating expenses.

Optimizing the Municipal golf program by repositioning a course, evaluating opportunities and challenges associated with repositioning each, and identifying potential high-level future uses for the course, while assessing the long-term financial impact associated with maintaining or repositioning each course.

Maintaining the existing complement of courses with the current level of funding and identifying service and user experience reductions needed overtime.

“We appreciate all of the community members who have engaged on this topic to date,” Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman said in a statement announcing the start of the telephone survey. “The feedback received is important as we seek to fulfill what has been asked of us by way of the City Council resolution. Community engagement is a vital part of the decision-making process.”

In addition to the phone survey, the city is planning an opt-in opportunity for the entire community.

The survey results are expected to be presented to the park board on Nov. 1 and the City Council on Nov. 21.