Rochester golf proposal will maintain four courses with increased fees and tax revenue – Post Bulletin

ROCHESTER — A proposal to maintain four city-owned golf courses while increasing fees and annual tax requests will be reviewed Tuesday.

The Rochester Park Board is set to receive a staff recommendation regarding the future of Municipal golf after a months-long study that included a pair of surveys, which will be included in Tuesday’s discussion.

The board will meet at 4:30 pm Tuesday in the Development Services and Infrastructure Center, 4001 West River Parkway NW.

The Parks staff and park board were tasked earlier this year by the Rochester City Council to review the city’s golf operations with a focus on three potential options:

Maintaining the current courses with a strategy that would generate additional annual funding to address specific improvements and operations.

Maintaining the current courses without increased funding, which could include reduced services.

Finding a way to reposition a course that would optimize the city’s golf program.

Parks and Recreation staff Landed on a proposal to use changes to golf fees and annual tax levy funds to generate $500,000 a year for the program, which would provide $100,000 for operations and $400,000 for course improvements.

The proposal calls for season passes to increase by 20% next year, followed by additional annual increases through 2027. It would increase the cost for a standard adult season pass from $795 this year to $1,292 in 2027.

Players seeking to pay per round played would also see increases, with the daily rate increasing 10% in 2023, 6% in 2024 and 3% during the following three years. It means the adult daily rate for an 18-hole round would increase from $32 to nearly $41.

Through a series of public comment periods and open houses at the city’s four courses, Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman said Golfers repeatedly said they were willing to pay more.

“We thank the community, especially the golfers, for the time and energy they have provided during this process,” he said in a statement announcing the proposal. “The recommendation being proposed for the Park Board’s consideration is one that we believe is inclusive of the community feedback we received and ensures there is a sustainable way to support all four Municipal courses.”

The proposed plan calls for $250,000 in property tax revenue to be dedicated to golf each year.

By comparison, the city committed $158,000 in tax revenue to golf this year, with nearly $205,000 in tax funds requested for 2023.

The Park Board will review the proposal and determine whether it wants to forward the recommended plan to the City Council. The council is slated to review any proposal, along with survey results, during a study session on Nov. 28.

