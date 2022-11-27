Rochester City Council Set to Receive Golf Recommendations

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) – Golf will be on the agenda when the Rochester City Council holds a study session on Monday.

City staff will be presenting the City Council with a recommendation concerning a sustainable Municipal golf funding strategy. The aim of the proposal is to maintain the city’s four Municipal golf courses and provide funding for some needed improvement projects.

The plan has already been presented to the Rochester Park Board. It would provide the golf courses with an additional $500,000 each year. $100,000 would be directed at the cost of annual operations for all four courses, with $400,000 allocated for capital improvement projects at the four golf courses.

$250,000 of that amount would come from the city’s tax levy. Higher fees charged to Golfers would cover the other half. The proposal calls for the cost of a regular golf pass to rise from the current $795-$954 next year, and by 2027, it would reach close to $1300.

There would also be increases in the daily rates. The “green fees” are currently $32 and, with regular annual price hikes, would climb to more than $37 by 2027.

The City Council is not expected to take any formal action at the meeting.

