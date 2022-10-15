Rochester Adams surprisingly pulls away for 1st title

BATTLE CREEK — The Division 1 girls golf state Finals were expected to come down to four-time defending champ and No. 1-ranked Northville, No. 2 Brighton and No. 3 Rochester Adams.

And it was the third team in the listing that showed the most teeth at Bedford Valley, as Adams pulled off an unexpectedly commanding win — its first in program history.

Adams led after the first day at 312, ahead of Brighton (327), Rochester (334) and Northville (342) — but Adams blew that margin wide open to win the state title by 47 strokes over the Bulldogs (676) and by 52 over cross-town rivals Rochester (681).

“These girls were laser focused,” said sixth-year Adams head Coach Jeff Kutschman. “They were loose, they were ready to play. They were able to come out and just play one stroke at a time. They didn’t start the round thinking about how they wanted to finish. They started the round thinking about how they want to hit the next shot. And that’s hugely important in golf.

“Brighton is outstanding, Northville is outstanding, Rochester and Rockford too, and there’s a bunch of other really good teams,” he added. “I did not expect that (margin) at all.”

Adams had three Golfers finish in the top six: senior Grace Wang was tied for third (at 5-over par (72-77), Katie Fodale was fifth and Laura Liu was tied for sixth.

“We set up our goals to start the season and took it one tournament at a time; we were not just thinking about the end (of the season),” Wang said. “Being able to win states is awesome as a team, and in the beginning, we knew we had the potential to do it, but I think we had to put in the work, use the Mindset that we needed and work it together as a team.”

Kutschman struggled to describe the program’s first state championship, but eventually said: “Just amazement, excitement, shock, and just admiration for these girls that went out there and did it.”

Grand Blanc senior Kate Brody won her second state title as medalist, with a two-day 1-over-par 145. The Wisconsin commit also won as a sophomore.

Brody finished one shot ahead of East Kentwood’s Elise Fennell, and four better than Wang and Jessica Jolly of Rockford.

“When Elise birdied three of her last four holes, I knew on the last hole I was only one stroke ahead, so I was happy that we were playing together; not so much because of (tracking) the score but she’s one of my really good friends and I like playing with her, we get along well,” Brody said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better way for my high school career to end.”

Division 2

Farmington Hills Mercy won its first state crown in girls golf, scoring a 684 over two days at Forest Akers West at Michigan State. South Lyon was second (711), followed by Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern (723), Byron Center (726) and Grosse Pointe South (756).

Macie Elzinga of Byron Center won the individual title, shooting a 72 and 76 for a 148 to outpace Defending Division 2 champ Gabriella Tapp of South Lyon, who shot a 153.

Division 3

Macomb Lutheran North won its first state title since 2017 with a 668, besting Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood by six strokes at Forest Akers East at MSU. Grosse Ile was third (677), Grand Rapids South Christian fourth (682) and GR Catholic Central fifth (695).

Lutheran North was led by Lauren Timpf, who repeated as state individual champion, with the best rounds on both days, a 70 on Friday and a 72 on Saturday. Her teammate, Saige Rothey, shot a 163, good for 13th, as Lutheran North was the only team with two players in the top 15.

Division 4

Jackson Lumen Christi won the state Championship for the fourth time, but the first since 1995, cruising with a 668, the only team to shoot sub-700 over the two days at The Meadows in Allendale. Adrian Lenawee Christian was second (711), followed by Lansing Catholic (715), Kalamazoo Christian (738) and Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic (759).

Mia Melendez of Ann Arbor Greenhills repeated as state Champion by shooting a 72 and 77 for a 149. She bested Brooklyn Columbia Central’s Logan Bentley by one stroke.

Free Press staff reports contributed to this report.