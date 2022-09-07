Rochelle News-Leader | Volleyball: Rochelle finishes third at Lady Hub Invitational

ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Lady Hub varsity volleyball team took the court for its home tournament on Saturday, finishing third overall with a 3-2 record over five matches. The Lady Hubs (6-4-3, 0-0 Interstate 8) will begin conference play against Plano on Tuesday at 6 pm

Rochelle began the pool round with a 25-16, 25-19 win over Earlville. The Lady Hubs continued pool play against Freeport, winning 25-20, 25-13 behind 14 assists from sophomore Ali Ohlinger and nine kills from senior Addie Friestad. Junior Kennedy Adamski added four kills in the win.

“We’ve been very consistent over our last several matches,” head Coach Molly Sly said. “We’ve come out and played our style of volleyball. I thought our girls played really well this weekend and they were fun to watch. We finished third, but I’m very proud of what our girls did.”

Rochelle battled Rockford Lutheran in its final pool match, taking the first set but falling just short in a 25-22, 20-25, 8-15 loss to the Crusaders. Sophomore Taelynn Rodeghero led the offense with seven kills, while Ohlinger recorded 11 assists and senior Macy Ramos scored three service aces. Friestad compiled three kills and two aces for the Lady Hubs in the loss.

The Lady Hubs conceded a 22-25, 15-25 loss to McHenry in the first round of the Championship bracket. Rodeghero landed five kills and Ohlinger paced the offense with nine assists, while sophomore Dempsey Atkinson found three aces behind the service line. Rochelle closed out the tournament with a 25-17, 25-18 win over Ottawa in the third-place match. Senior Payton Hale scored five kills to lead the offense, while Atkinson and Ramos each finished with three aces.

“Our serves have been great when they’re in,” Sly said. “We tend to record a lot of aces during our matches and our front row has had a great presence at the net, whether that’s through getting touches on blocks or big swings. Ali runs a great offense as well. We just need to continue working on keeping our rallies going, finding first-ball sideouts and receiving serves.”